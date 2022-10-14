Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
Science Daily
International Space Station experiments reveal risks for future human space flights
An international team of researchers has conducted a long-term experiment aboard the International Space Station to test the effect of space radiation on mouse embryonic stem cells. Their findings will contribute to helping scientists better assess the safety and risks related to space radiation for future human space flights. The...
Science Daily
Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure
Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though widely thought to be a fluke when seen in earlier measurements, this new, more precise measurement has confirmed the presence of the anomaly and raises questions about its origin. The research has just been published in the journal Nature.
Science Daily
Nanoporous intermetallic compounds that boost hydrogen production
Hydrogen has the highest energy density (120 MJ/kg) of all known substances, approximately three times more than diesel or gasoline, meaning it could play a pivotal role in sustainable energy systems. But the efficient production of hydrogen by simple water splitting requires highly performing catalysts. Now, a collaborative group from...
Science Daily
Light-driven molecular swing
Scientists at the LMU and the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) have used ultrashort laser pulses to make the atoms of molecules vibrate and have gained a precise understanding of the dynamics of energy transfer that take place in the process. When light impinges on molecules, it is...
Science Daily
Our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity believe our brains could use quantum computation after adapting an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The discovery may shed light on consciousness, the workings of which remain scientifically difficult to understand and explain. Quantum brain processes could also explain why we can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision making, or learning something new.
Science Daily
Introducing FathomNet: New open-source image database unlocks the power of AI for ocean exploration
A new collaborative effort between MBARI and other research institutions is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate efforts to study the ocean. In order to manage impacts from climate change and other threats, researchers urgently need to learn more about the ocean's inhabitants, ecosystems, and...
Science Daily
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Science Daily
Attack on 2 fronts leads ocean bacteria to require carbon boost
The types of ocean bacteria known to absorb carbon dioxide from the air require more energy -- in the form of carbon -- and other resources when they're simultaneously infected by viruses and face attack from nearby predators, new research has found. Viruses are abundant in the ocean, and research...
Science Daily
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes' blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
Science Daily
Scientists compile Cassini's unique observations of Saturn's rings
Southwest Research Institute scientists have compiled 41 solar occultation observations of Saturn's rings from the Cassini mission. The compilation, published recently in the scientific journal Icarus, will inform future investigations of the particle size distribution and composition of Saturn's rings, key elements to understanding their formation and evolution. "For nearly...
Science Daily
New research paves way for innovative theory of cognitive processing
A team of scientists from the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network in Toronto, and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, has developed the first computer model predicting the role of cortical glial cells in cognition. The paper was published today in the journal Proceedings of the...
Science Daily
Intermetallic palladium-zinc alloy: a corrosion-resistant, highly active, low-cost electrocatalyst
Palladium -- a precious metal -- is attracting attention as a fuel cell electrocatalyst, which requires metals with high electrocatalytic activity. Because of the high cost of palladium, creating a palladium-zinc alloy should improve catalytic activity while reducing costs. In addition, corrosion resistance is important for potential electrocatalyst materials because catalytic reactions use extremely corrosive alkaline aqueous solutions that degrade metal electrocatalysts and lower their efficiency over time.
Science Daily
How evolution overshot the optimum bone structure in hopping rodents
Foot bones that are separate in small hopping rodents are fused in their larger cousins, and a team of researchers at the University of Michigan and University of California, San Diego, wanted to know why. It appears that once evolution set jerboa bones on the path toward fusing together, they...
Science Daily
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today
An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic has identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died, and how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time. Researchers from McMaster University, the...
Science Daily
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
Science Daily
Color-changing fibers for smart clothes
When we think about clothing, we usually think of it as something we wear to cover our body, convey our style and protect us from the environment. What if the cloth changes its visual appearance when you stretch your hand?... such mechanoresponsive material has enormous potential in a large range of transformative applications in the beauty and health industry.
Science Daily
New machine-learning technique for classifying key immune cells has implications for a suite of diseases
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have developed a new, machine learning-based technique to accurately classify the state of macrophages, which are key immune cells. Classifying macrophages is important because they can modify their behaviour and act as pro- or anti-inflammatory agents in the immune response. As a result, the work has a suite of implications for research and has the potential to one day make major societal impact.
Science Daily
Photo-taking helps students remember slide content
Students often take camera-phone photos of slides during an instructor's presentation. But the question has lingered whether this practice helps students remember information. A first-of-its-kind study answers the question, finding that taking pictures of PowerPoint slides during an online presentation helped students remember the slide content better than for slides they did not photograph. The study was recently published in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition by UC Riverside psychology professor and researcher Annie Ditta.
Science Daily
European colonial legacy is still visible in today's alien floras
Alien floras in regions that were once occupied by the same European power are, on average, more similar to each other compared to outside regions and this similarity increases with the length of time a region was occupied. This is the conclusion of a study by an international team of researchers led by Bernd Lenzner and Franz Essl from the University of Vienna, which was recently published in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
