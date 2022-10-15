ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBAT 99.9

Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween

As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

15 Forbidden Baby Names in the Great State of Texas

Trying to come up with a fun yet acceptable name for a child can be daunting. So daunting in fact, I didn't name my kiddo until hours after I gave birth, she was simply 'baby girl' for the first couple of hours of her life. The Forbidden List. Nothing is...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Terrifying Texas Urban Legend That Will Freak You Out Big Time

American Urban Legends are a thing. Do you remember how old you were when you realized stories like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Goldie Locks were originally very scary stories to keep children from misbehaving?. Those are folklore from Europe. Mexico's legends are pretty terrifying too. Check this one...
TEXAS STATE
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
KBAT 99.9

Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Want A Road Trip? Visiting These Haunted Texas Spots Will Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

