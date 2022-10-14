Read full article on original website
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
momsla.com
The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats
Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
CBS News
Look At This: Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles' most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
Eater
A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay
The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local Favorite
(Los Angeles, California) - Inca Maya Tacos is located in a Mobil gas station parking lot in Van Nuys, which means you might need to hunt it down. But trust me, the tacos are well worth the effort.
Doughbrik’s Pizza Getting Closer to Opening in West Hollywood
The restaurant is owned by YouTuber David Dobrik and Ilya Fedorovich
City Hall ‘higher up’ daughter bullies asian kid off weho pool squad.
Mio Watanabe, her husband and their three children live on Kings Road. They are one of a handful of Japanese-speaking residents in West Hollywood. “We love West Hollywood,” Mio says in her heavy accent. Shu is the eldest son and Ray is the youngest son and a sister...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Laist.com
LA’s Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Is Now Open. Here’s What To Know Before You Apply
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Can I Transfer...
One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones
Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday. Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills. The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. […]
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
theregistrysocal.com
411-Unit Mixed-Use Project Planned for Downtown Los Angeles Receives City Approval
LOS ANGELES — TRJLA LLC (“TRJLA”), a privately-held real estate development company, announced the Director’s Determination from the City of Los Angeles has been received for the conditional approval to construct an 8-story mixed-use project located at 717-759 N Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, subject to an appeal period.
2urbangirls.com
Person found dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
