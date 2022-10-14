ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever

For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats

Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
Look At This: Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles' most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay

The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
