The Santarém National Gastronomy Festival returns this year with a program full of delightful surprises. On its 41st edition, the festival will take place from the 21st of October until the 1st of November. It will be curated by Chef Rodrigo Castelo, Silver Fork in 2022 for the Boa Cama Boa Mesa guide at the restaurant Ó Balcão, and is part of the Santarém Capital da Gastronomia program. The organizers want to find a balance between tradition and the challenges of modernity and innovation. “We are proud the Santarém National Gastronomy Festival is currently rated among the top 25 food festivals in Europe and my goal would be to make it into the top 10,” stressed João Leite, Vice-Mayor of Santarém.

