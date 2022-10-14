Read full article on original website
Sumptuous beauty of lost Orient Express carriages revealed
In an almost impossibly romantic rebirth, a number of abandoned Orient Express carriages are being given a new lease of life, reports CNN travel. The vintage carriages were discovered by French railway buff and PhD student of Orient Express history Arthur Mettetal, after he recognised their blue paint and white roofs on YouTube. They were languishing in a small railway station in Malaszwewicze, between Poland and Belarus.
Christmas turkey crisis forces ministers to ease immigration rules: Regulations relaxed for poultry industry to bring in foreign butchers to 'address genuine seasonal labour need' and make sure families can get festive birds
Ministers eased immigration rules today to avert a Christmas turkey crisis. The list of jobs eligible for a seasonal worker visa now includes roles in the poultry industry to address 'a genuine seasonal labour need' in the lead up to the festive period. Changes unveiled by Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove...
Netflix with ads to launch in November
To the horror of most of its users, the famous online streaming platform Netflix announced a while ago it would be introducing ads. The nightmare comes true in November for 12 countries around the world. The new ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription launches on 1 November in Canada and Mexico and...
10 traditional breakfasts from around the world
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We hear this all the time and, personally, I cannot argue with it. While during the week it’s easy to opt for a quick meal, like cereals or a sandwich or just a croissant on your way to work, Saturday and Sunday mornings allow for more time to enjoy this meal and try something different.
Santarém’s National Gastronomy Festival returns for its 41st edition
The Santarém National Gastronomy Festival returns this year with a program full of delightful surprises. On its 41st edition, the festival will take place from the 21st of October until the 1st of November. It will be curated by Chef Rodrigo Castelo, Silver Fork in 2022 for the Boa Cama Boa Mesa guide at the restaurant Ó Balcão, and is part of the Santarém Capital da Gastronomia program. The organizers want to find a balance between tradition and the challenges of modernity and innovation. “We are proud the Santarém National Gastronomy Festival is currently rated among the top 25 food festivals in Europe and my goal would be to make it into the top 10,” stressed João Leite, Vice-Mayor of Santarém.
Forget Naples – why pizza-lovers should stay at its under-the-radar neighbour
While any pizza lover worth their sauce will have chewed over the pros and cons of Neapolitan pies, visitors contemplating the hallowed yet hectic port city should skip Naples and head directly to the mediaeval town of Caiazzo for a slice of the action.Thirty miles northeast of Naples, Caiazzo’s name might ring a bell thanks to Franco Pepe, who’s been topping restaurant and chef rankings of late. A third-generation maestro pizzaiolo born and raised, Franco’s illustrious pizzeria Pepe in Grani, tucked away in Campania’s rolling hills, features in episode four of the recently released Netflix series Chef’s Table: Pizza.The...
TAP Air Portugal has recovered more than 95% of its pre-pandemic Brazilian traffic
TAP Air Portugal has recovered more than 95% of its traffic (in relation to 2019) on its routes between Portugal and Brazil, reports Simple Flying Magazine. In August alone, TAP carried 166,881 passengers, only second to LATAM, which transported nearly 235,000. The airline reported that its passenger traffic represented a market share of 28% between Europe and Brazil during this period.
Japan has opened borders but recovery of hospitality sector still lagging
Last week, authorities in Japan lifted all remaining travel restrictions on international travelers. Parts of the hospitality sector, however, have not recovered from the pandemic and the impact the restrictions had on the influx of tourists. Business has not fully picked up. At Narita Airport, roughly half of the 260 shops and restaurants remain closed.
