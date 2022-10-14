ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Vogt
2d ago

and now people ask me why I carry a gun on my hip in Salt Lake City simply to defend myself go figure

KSLTV

Suspect in SLC aggravated burglary booked for multiple felonies

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in Saturday’s aggravated burglary requiring SWAT response was booked for multiple felonies, according to arresting documents. Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for:. three felony charges of aggravated assault,. one felony charge of aggravated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man shot last week at a Salt Lake motel has died

SALT LAKE CITY — A man shot in the head during an alleged dispute over a cigarette has died, Salt Lake police announced Monday. Nickolas Parks, 38, had been in life-threatening since being shot on Oct. 11 and was not expected to survive. On that day, Parks and his...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KEPR

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
ksl.com

Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
MILLCREEK, UT

