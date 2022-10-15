Read full article on original website
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Maury County considers law to regulate proposed facility on Monsanto site
In an urgent effort by local officials to claim a role in deciding whether privately-owned trash facilities are built in their community, the Maury County Commission today will consider passage of the Jackson Law. The Jackson Law requires local approval for any commercially-operated landfill – or facility that processes household and commercial garbage, such as […] The post Maury County considers law to regulate proposed facility on Monsanto site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
murfreesboro.com
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer
Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
WSMV
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
mainstreetmaury.com
Early voting in Nov. 8 elections begins Wednesday; Here’s what’s on the ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 state and federal elections begins on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Candidates for Congress, governor and state legislative seats will be on the ballot, as well as four amendments to the state Constitution. Maury County voters may cast ballots in person at the Election Commission Office...
150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville officer during Tunnel to Towers 5K
The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville Sunday morning, with more than 100 participants gathering to remember a fallen officer on his birthday.
WSMV
Franklin Farmers Market searches for new home
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the past two decades, the farmers market in Franklin has been located at The Factory in Franklin, but on June 30, it was announced they would be looking for a new home. New owners are there building on the site and expanding. While they have...
wgnsradio.com
Red Cross: URGENT NEED
(MURFREESBORO) The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross needs donors to give the gift of life. Every 2 Seconds Someone in the U.S. Needs Blood. Your Blood Donation Can Help Save Lives. Register in minutes. Free mini physical. Host a blood drive. Donate on weekends. TYPE O+...
WSMV
Woman walking across state of Tennessee for abortion rights makes stop in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday, physicians joined a woman in Nashville on her halfway mark through her 538-mile walk across the state of Tennessee in protest and pilgrimage for abortion rights. Francie Hunt, of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, began her...
mainstreetmaury.com
Franklin County capitalizes on Spring Hill miscues in rout
Murphy’s Law could be renamed Martin’s Law after Friday night, as everything that could go wrong for Spring Hill did in a 49-0 Region 6-5A loss to visiting Franklin County. Spring Hill coach Ben Martin watched his offense struggle with bad snaps, dropped passes and anything else that...
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Hidden in the Hollow: George Dickel whisky a smooth operator
Tucked away in the hills and valleys of Coffee County lies a distillery known for making whiskey as “mellow as moonlight.”
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
Sidelines
What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.
Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
Missing Franklin County man found safe following Silver Alert
Just minutes after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, Franklin County authorities announced the man had been located.
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving bond payment, jury duty
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement.
