What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection
Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
Details Are Emerging From Rams' Situation With Cam Akers
Cam Akers' absence from the Los Angeles Rams may be permanent. The running back will not play Sunday after missing practice all week for what was described as personal reasons. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Akers might not play for the team again. Rapoport said the Rams are open...
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Latest Lakers report destroys Anthony Davis’ stock with team
The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Anthony Davis was meant to be a groundbreaking move for the franchise. Not only was the trade one of the most expensive in NBA history, but it seemingly gave the Lakers a franchise player for the next decade-plus. The ultimate plan was in motion....
Rams make major announcement about Cam Akers’ future
Cam Akers appears to have played his final game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the team plans to try and trade Akers in order to get the running back a fresh start. Akers had fallen out of favor with the franchise this season after suffering a major Achilles injury in 2021.
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team
That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals for a pair of draft picks
The Carolina Panthers are moving on from a key pupil of Matt Rhule’s following the head coach’s firing. Robbie Anderson will be heading elsewhere for the rest of the season.
The Las Vegas Raiders Can Be Getting Help in the Secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders had a week off to rest and recoup, but there were others who are recovering from a fair share of the injuries suffered earlier in the season. Come this week, the Raiders can be getting some much needed help in the secondary. The Raiders are in...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs
The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
