Urban Violent Crime Task Force seizes three-dozen illegal firearms, including machine guns, ghost guns, silencers, large-capacity magazines, and thousands of rounds of ammunition
PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, and Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements, Jr., announced today that the Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging a West Warwick couple with multiple felony counts stemming from a joint investigation into alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing.
Governor McKee, Elected Officials, RIDOT Mark Completion of First Paving Project Funded by the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva today joined state and local leaders to celebrate the completion of the resurfacing of Route 114 (East Shore Expressway/Wampanoag Trail) in East Providence and Barrington. This is the first resurfacing project to be completed using funds provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The additional funds allowed RIDOT to combine two projects originally set to begin construction in 2024 and 2025, so the entire corridor could be paved three years earlier than planned.
