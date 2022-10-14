Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Deliveries to Play a Key Part in Tesla's Q3
Earnings season has finally arrived, and investors are eager for companies to finally pull back the curtain and reveal what has happened behind the scenes. A poster child for growth stocks, Tesla TSLA, is set to release quarterly results after the trading session on October 19th. We’re all familiar with...
NASDAQ
Key Factors Influencing General Motors' (GM) Q3 Earnings
General Motors GM is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.91 per share and $41.83 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ third-quarter earnings per share has been...
NASDAQ
F.N.B. (FNB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
F.N.B. (FNB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Omnicom (OMC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.93%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it...
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):. Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
NASDAQ
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
NASDAQ
Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Jakks Pacific (JAKK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
NASDAQ
Transportation Stocks' Oct 20 Q3 Earnings Roster: ALK, AAL, UNP
The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies to name a few. Only one S&P 500 transportation company, namely Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has reported third-quarter 2022 numbers so far. Delta’s revenues of $13,975 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,157.2 million but increased more than 52% year over year on the back of high air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand scenario is also evident from the total operating revenue increase of 11% from third-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels.
NASDAQ
J&J (JNJ) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Cuts 2022 Sales View on Fx Woes
Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ third-quarter 2022 earnings came in at $2.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. Earnings declined 1.9% from the year-ago period. Earnings slightly missed our estimates of $2.57 per share. Adjusted earnings exclude intangible amortization and some other special items. Including these...
NASDAQ
Can Lamb Weston (LW) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Lamb Weston (LW) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
NASDAQ
Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $292.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synopsys...
NASDAQ
VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) delivers shareholders 15% return over 1 year, surging 3.9% in the last week alone
The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) share price is up 15% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 26% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
Earnings season has finally arrived, and investors are more than anxious for companies to finally pull the curtain back and unveil what has transpired behind the scenes. An investor favorite, the EV titan Tesla TSLA, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after the market close. Over...
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss
Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $6.87 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58 by 4.4%. The bottom line also improved 4.1% year over year. The company reported GAAP earnings of $6.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $2.21 in the...
NASDAQ
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
NASDAQ
ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $78.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest...
Comments / 0