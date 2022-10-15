Read full article on original website
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
Person hurt in Germantown Parkway car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt following a midday Sunday crash. MPD responded to a one-car crash on North Germantown Parkway, near I-40. When officers arrived, they found a person hurt, police said. Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Traffic...
2 injured in crash on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 has reportedly left two people injured. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Millbranch Road at around 8:33 p.m. Sunday night. Police say two people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of […]
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
Local Dixie Queen worker admits firing shot while at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to police that she fired a shot while she was working at a local Dixie Queen. Erica Ousley, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she fired a shot into the air during work hours. On Oct. 9, a woman reported...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
WAPT
Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
Man cuts off multiple catalytic converters with power saw to help pay for his warrants, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters. On Oct. 16, the manager of LKQ on Hickory Hill Road saw two men drive into the lot in a dark-colored Honda Civic, get out, and began cutting catalytic converters off company trucks. Memphis Police arrived and...
Man found dead in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
18-year-old arrested for 3 Midtown robberies, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested for 3 separate robberies in Midtown, over the course of 3 days. On Oct. 9 at approximately 3 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery on Young Avenue, off East Parkway South. Two people were walking on Young Avenue...
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
