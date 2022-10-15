ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

2 injured in crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 has reportedly left two people injured. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Millbranch Road at around 8:33 p.m. Sunday night. Police say two people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN

