Posted in: Desktop Software, Enterprise Software, Google Apps, Information Security. In our continuing efforts to improve security when accessing Montclair State University online resources, Information Technology will be upgrading our Single Sign On (SSO) and our DUO Multi Factor Authentication services on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th to better protect your user credentials. The migration process will run between 7:00pm Thursday through 7:00pm Friday. During this time users will experience intermittent interruptions which could last up to 1 hour. You should expect an interruption only if you are trying to log in to an application we are in the process of upgrading. If you are already logged into an application, you will be able to continue until you log off. SSO is new for the Google application. If you have already set up Google two factor authentication, the new DUO authentication solution overrides Google’s two factor verification feature. Please see the image below for a complete list of affected SSO enabled applications or click on the link.

2 DAYS AGO