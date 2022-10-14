Building relationships for better results Business of Building Community. Posted in: Alumni News and Events, Alumni Profiles. For Joanne Bowman ’82, life’s common themes center on building relationships and creating transformation. These tenets have defined her career, where she has devoted her professional life to human resources and...
Holocaust film by professors will be screened at the Clairidge Oct. 26, 27. Posted in: Communication and Media, Homepage News, University. School of Communication and Media News Producer Steve McCarthy and Theatre and Dance Professor Susan Kerner produced a Holocaust documentary that will make its debut to a sold out crowd at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival next week.
Posted in: Desktop Software, Enterprise Software, Google Apps, Information Security. In our continuing efforts to improve security when accessing Montclair State University online resources, Information Technology will be upgrading our Single Sign On (SSO) and our DUO Multi Factor Authentication services on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th to better protect your user credentials. The migration process will run between 7:00pm Thursday through 7:00pm Friday. During this time users will experience intermittent interruptions which could last up to 1 hour. You should expect an interruption only if you are trying to log in to an application we are in the process of upgrading. If you are already logged into an application, you will be able to continue until you log off. SSO is new for the Google application. If you have already set up Google two factor authentication, the new DUO authentication solution overrides Google’s two factor verification feature. Please see the image below for a complete list of affected SSO enabled applications or click on the link.
Comments / 0