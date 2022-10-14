Read full article on original website
Gerlinde Taylor
Gerlinde Taylor, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the age of 70. Gerlinde had a heart of gold and loved helping others. She enjoyed assembling Braille books for the blind. She also loved to play softball in her younger years. Gerlinde was also the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church.
Etan “Poppa” Williams
Etan “Poppa” Williams entered into eternal life on Oct. 13, 2022, at his residence in Bogalusa. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine Bickham and Henry Chatman; paternal grandparents, Frank Bridges Sr. and Rosie Bridges James. He is survived by one daughter, London Abram of...
Eva Peters
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters (Sept. 30, 1973-Oct. 15, 2022) lived a beautiful, regal life. A graceful woman with a contagious spirit. She provided love, support and solace for so many while asking for nothing in return. To know Eva was to love her. She left a remarkable impact on everyone she came in contact with.
Leon Rayford
Leon Elliot Rayford, of Slidell, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Bogalusa, to his loving parents, the late Samuel Rayford Sr. and Lucille Thompson. Leon is the beloved husband of 33 years to Jacqueline; loving father of Detrich (Bryan), Chandra, Wanda (Rickey), Henry, Cedric, Taren, Damien (Amanda) and Brandy; proud grandfather of Joshua, Eljyn, Brittany, Lil Joshua, Kaileb, Kyree, Eiriana, Airien, Taren Jr. and Demetria; and caring great-grandfather to several great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his former spouse of 25 years, Rosemary Rayford and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Linda Sharpe
We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, Texas, and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.
Barbara “Bobbie” Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana, on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
WPSO offering safety wristbands at fair
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office will be offering free identification wristbands for children and special need individuals who may become separated from their parent or guardian. Please come by the WPSO Command Post to obtain the free identification wristband. The...
Community Calendar for Oct. 19, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Branch Library has a variety of events it will be doing for the month of October for any one in the parish that would like to attend. Scrabble will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. “Lawyers in Libraries” will also be Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Finally, “Teen Game Night” will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will also be “Book-A-Treat” for the younger kids.
Parish fair opens with parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19
The Washington Parish Free Fair will open the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a parade at 10 a.m. The Franklinton Police Department noted that at 9:30 a.m., all streets on the parade route will be closed and floats will be brought onto Washington Street. At 9 a.m., all westbound traffic will be diverted off Louisiana Highway 10 onto Section Line Road (High School Road).
DAR chapter holds ‘National Day of Service’ at Ponemah
With weed eaters, lawn mowers, rakes, and cleaning supplies in hand, members of Oushola Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently descended on Ponemah Cemetery to groom long neglected gravesites. As a work project to commemorate the Society’s National Day of Service on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the chapter...
Superintendent responds to fatal shooting at Bogalusa High School game
It is with complete disbelief and sadness that I write this letter this (Saturday) morning after the Bogalusa High School homecoming game last night. As many may know, shots were fired outside of our football stadium with 4:07 left on the clock. The police presence at the game was heavy and they reacted quickly. Our administration, faculty, and staff reacted immediately and our students, fans, and visitors were safe.
Varnado victorious on Friday afternoon
Varnado captured a 36-12 win over Cohen College Prep in a District 10-1A contest that was held Friday afternoon at Pan American Stadium. “I’m happy for the kids,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “I think it was probably our most complete game this year. We opened with a tough schedule. I think Pine (6-1) Slaughther (6-1) and Northlake Christian (5-2) are a combined 17-4 and you saw Pine beat Amite (28-26) on Friday, so we have played some pretty good competition. During that stretch of adversity we had some kids quit and get hurt and that injury bug is hard to overcome at a small school.”
Parish jail reports for Oct. 14-17, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 14, 2022, through Oct. 17, 2022:. Carrie Miley, contempt of court (two counts), possession of Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice-damage/conceal/vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond surrender (two counts) James Thomas, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Lucia Manriquez, in from...
Franklinton goes to 2-0 in district with win over Pearl River on Friday
Franklinton outscored Pearl River 21-6 in the second half of a 26-13 victory in a District 8-4A game on the road Friday. “I’m happy for the win,” Franklinton coach Guy LeCompte said. “I think Eric Collins is a good coach and his record shows it. His kids were prepared and they played hard and I was happy we came out with the win. I’m proud of our kids and their effort. We’re making improvements each week. We were penalized a lot last week and there’s things we need to correct moving forward.”
Bowling Green heads to Columbia for regular season finale
Bowling Green School is on the road on Friday night, facing Columbia Academy in a District 4A4 contest in the final regular season game of the 2022 year. Bowling Green is 3-6 overall and 1-1 in league play this season. The Buccaneers are 10th in powerpoints in Class 4A. “If...
Police: Fatal shooting took place outside BHS homecoming game
On Friday night during the Bogalusa High School homecoming game, a 15-year-old male juvenile was shot and killed just outside of the stadium, according to reports from the Bogalusa Police Department. Officers were reportedly alerted to a disturbance and began watching the crowd and the surrounding areas when shots were...
