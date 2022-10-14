We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, Texas, and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.

