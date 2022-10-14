Read full article on original website
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck crash in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The westbound lanes on interstate 70 were closed between Exit 133: Dotsero and Exit 129: Bair Ranch (Dotsero), according to CDOT's website....
There was a moment of pause for witnesses of a fiery I-70 crash when they realized many other drivers kept going past as the truck burned.
It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA. The new study that compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. In the nationwide study, Salida came in #103 of the 170 towns in the survey. But in Colorado, not only did Salida make the list, it ranks in the top nine coziest small towns in Colorado.
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
It appears that a site in Colorado will soon become recognized as a national monument. According to a report from the Colorado Sun, President Biden will visit Colorado to designate his first national monument since his presidency. The Site of New National Monument in Colorado. Camp Hale located near Leadville,...
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
