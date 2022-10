WATCH (WAC INT'L) ABILENE – The ACU soccer team returns to Elmer Gray Stadium for the first time since Sept. 25 when the host a pair of huge games this weekend. The Wildcats (4-6-4, 0-4-3 WAC) embark on the final four games of the season when they play host to Utah Valley on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. before wrapping the weekend against Seattle U on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. ACU will host Little League Night on Friday before playing in the annual Pink Out on Sunday afternoon. Both games will air on WAC International.

ABILENE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO