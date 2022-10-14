Read full article on original website
BG hears from citizens on Downtown Forward project
Bowling Green residents got their first chance Tuesday morning to weigh in on the Downtown Forward project – tossing about ideas to improve the downtown’s appearance, accessibility, events, retail and residential opportunities. Citizens will have another opportunity to pitch their ideas during the next community feedback session on...
Downtown public restrooms to be open by spring 2023
Bowling Green officials flushed out the plan for downtown restrooms for the public Monday evening. “Downtown bathrooms are on the way,” City Council President Mark Hollenbaugh announced. City Council voted unanimously to authorize Director of Public Services Joe Fawcett to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for...
Motorist cited for reportedly hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
A motorist was cited Tuesday after reportedly hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. Brendon Rush, 21, of Bowling Green, was cited for not yielding the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Rush was waiting to turn eastbound onto East Wooster...
Voters asked to support income tax/bond issue for new BG High School
After multiple rejections by voters of a new elementary school, Bowling Green City School officials are hoping the community will show up at the polls to support plans for a new high school. “We decided what we’ve been doing is just not working,” Tara Loar, chairperson of the school levy...
Herald to hold Fourth Ward quarterly meeting
Bowling Green’s Fourth Ward City Council member William Herald will hold his 51st Fourth Ward quarterly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be time...
BG Council hears protests against reproductive rights anti-discrimination amendment
More than 150 people packed into the hallway and council chambers in Bowling Green Monday evening. They came to protest, support, and issue threats about the city’s proposed anti-discrimination amendment. The amendment was born after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, when a group of suburban moms and college...
BG Holiday Parade offers ‘parklet experience’ up for bid
The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced a new opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade set for Nov. 19. Ohio Logistics, Don Rose Auction and Realty, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Flatlands Coffee, Grounds for Thought, Juniper...
BG residents encouraged to recycle pumpkins and gourds
In 2014, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated that out of the 1.9 billion pounds of pumpkins grown in the U.S., 1.3 billion pounds were thrown away, instead of being consumed or composted. City of Bowling Green residents are encouraged to recycle their pumpkins and gourds in the city’s Yard...
‘Warm the Family’ program in need of coats for all ages and sizes
Do you have some extra coats in your closet that you could donate? They could be used by adults and children in Wood County to stay warm this winter. The Salvation Army of Wood County is hosting its annual “Warm the Family” program by collecting new and gently used coats for families and children in need.
BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
BG voter writes: Ghanbari’s ignorance can’t be overlooked during this election
Bob Dylan once asked, “how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?” State Representative Haraz Ghanbari has been testing Dylan’s question for his entire time in office. For example, Ghanbari has ignored the 30 percent of people in Bowling Green living in poverty, and has no policy suggestions to improve the lives of the countless other people living paycheck to paycheck, just barely surviving due to the costs of healthcare, housing, utilities, child care, transportation, and the other necessities of life. Regardless of what he may say, Ghanbari’s party, as always, is using the government to exclusively benefit the wealthy, far-right Christian Nationalists, and the NRA, despite over 40 years of evidence illustrating that nothing positive trickles down to the rest of us.
BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend
Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
What’s happening in our community (updated Oct. 19)
Music by Impressionist composers will book end a Faculty Artist Series concert by iolinist Caroline Chin and pianist Laura Melton Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. in Bryan Recital Hall. They will perform Sonata in G Minor for violin and piano by Claude Debussy; “The Solitude of Stars” by contemporary...
BG community bands to scare up Halloween sounds
The Bowling Green Area Community Bands will present a Halloween Spooktacular concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Bowling Green School Performing Arts Center (530 West Poe Road). The concert is free and doors open at 3:30 p.m. Join the Bands as we get ready for Halloween...
Arab & Jewish women from Western Galilee to visit Toledo as part of Women Leading in Dialogue
From JEWISH FEDERATION AND FOUNDATION OF GREATER TOLEDO. Women Leading a Dialogue is a group consisting of Arab and Jewish women from Israel’s Western Galilee region. With the help of a professional facilitator, these women, ages 30-55, discuss mutual issues pertaining to their lives. They get to know each other, go on field trips, and celebrate special holidays together, like Ramadan, New Year’s and Passover.
Debra A Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
Trio of acts ready to rock around downtown this weekend
A scion of country music royalty, a local act performing on a new stage, and a new concert series at Grounds for Thought continues – all that is on tap this weekend in downtown Bowling Green. Williams IV brings Strange Band to Howard’s, Oct. 22. As the great-grandson...
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller died at Wood County Hospital On October 17, 2022. Her son Michael was at her side. Mary Jane was born in La Rue, Ohio on March 22, 1932. Her parents were Clayton and Edna (nee Crumlick) Barden. She is survived by her sister Roxie, brother Ken, sons Michael and Gary and daughter in law Tina. Also granddaughters Christina, Mary, Jennifer, six great grandchildren and caregiver Deb.
