High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

Women's Volleyball Returns to Millis for not One, but TWO Games This Week

The High Point University volleyball team have a double header at home this weekend. The Panthers play USC Upstate and Presbyterian. Millis Center | High Point, N.C. Millis Center | High Point, N.C. Saturday, October 21st | 5:00 PM. Watch | Live Stats. Last Week with the Panthers. The Panthers...
High Point University Athletics

Ickes Named Runner of the Week for Fourth Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- High Point University women's cross country runner Lindsey Ickes has been named the Big South Female Runner of the Week. It is the fourth time this season Ickes has earned the honor this season. Lindsey Ickes - Big South Female Runner of the Week. The VertCross Champion...
