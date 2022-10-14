ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Texas’ first home demonstration agent helped Denton County cultivate vegetables, avoid hunger

By Annetta Ramsay For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
A 1916 photo shows Denton County tomato club girls canning tomatoes. Courtesy photo/Denton County Office of History and Culture

While World War I raged, hunger stalked Europeans whose countries were at war. Americans also suffered the consequences of military requisitions and naval blockades. Food shortages included butter, margarine, cooking fat, sugar, potatoes, coffee, tea, fruit and meat because of insufficient cattle feed. The U.S. government introduced voluntary rationing in 1918; it became mandatory during World War II.

Denton County had a powerful ally in the effort in Edna Westbrook Trigg, who helped ease local food shortages.

A 1945 Denton Record-Chronicle photo shows Edna Westbrook Trigg (seated), daughter Eloise Trigg Johnson (standing), and granddaughter Eloise Grumbine with great-granddaughter Suzanne Grumbine (on floor), at Trigg’s house at 602 W. Parkway St. in Denton. DRC file photo

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

