Texas’ first home demonstration agent helped Denton County cultivate vegetables, avoid hunger

A 1916 photo shows Denton County tomato club girls canning tomatoes. Courtesy photo/Denton County Office of History and Culture

While World War I raged, hunger stalked Europeans whose countries were at war. Americans also suffered the consequences of military requisitions and naval blockades. Food shortages included butter, margarine, cooking fat, sugar, potatoes, coffee, tea, fruit and meat because of insufficient cattle feed. The U.S. government introduced voluntary rationing in 1918; it became mandatory during World War II.

Denton County had a powerful ally in the effort in Edna Westbrook Trigg, who helped ease local food shortages.