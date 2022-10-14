ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?

Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn

When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
NASDAQ

What Stocks To Buy This Week? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Know

Blue chip stocks are the foundation of any well-diversified portfolio. These are shares of large, established companies that have a history of stable growth and profitability. Blue chip stocks are typically less volatile than smaller, less established companies. This means they are less likely to experience sharp declines in value.
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
NASDAQ

3 Stocks That Could Sabotage Your Portfolio

Every investor wants to avoid stocks that could damage a portfolio. In a bull market, it's easy to own growth stocks and watch them rise, but bear markets are much more difficult to invest in, and the risk of a blowup is much higher. Now, with a recession looming, some...
NASDAQ

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
NASDAQ

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

The stock market is knee-deep in a painful correction right now, with 81% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) components having lost value in 2022. More than half of this elite ticker collection is down by more than 50%. These price drops will mean different things for different stocks. The...
NASDAQ

Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. CARMAX, INC (KMX) is a mid-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ

What's Going on With Tesla Stock?

It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 14, 2022. The video was published...
