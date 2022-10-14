ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Central Park Boathouse future unclear as NYC looks for new operator

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park has closed down and its future now remains uncertain. PIX11 spoke to Boathouse operator Dean J. Poll by phone Sunday. He said the closing has been in the works since the summer and impacts more than 160 employees. Poll said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system

There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qudach.com

New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

The Bakery Making Kuih Popular in the East Village

On the south side of East 9th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues in Manhattan’s East Village sits Lady Wong Pastry & Kuih. A rather nondescript black awning with gold letters advertising “Coffee – Pastry – Kuih” hovers above a few steps down to a compact space, and it’s here that you’ll find the most extensive selection of Southeast Asian sweets in the Eastern United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

About those fireworks last night on the East River

We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Senior citizen robbed after passing out in NYC subway

NEW YORK - A 67-year-old woman was robbed after losing consciousness in the mezzanine of a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Queens Blvd. and Grand Ave. station. The woman was walking through the mezzanine when for unknown reasons she lost...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy