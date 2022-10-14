Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Park Boathouse future unclear as NYC looks for new operator
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park has closed down and its future now remains uncertain. PIX11 spoke to Boathouse operator Dean J. Poll by phone Sunday. He said the closing has been in the works since the summer and impacts more than 160 employees. Poll said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but […]
NY1
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
murphysmultiverse.com
A New Rumor Points to Kingpin Running for Mayor of NYC in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
As Daredevil: Born Again begins casting ahead of a 2023 start of production, new information seems to corroborate an old rumor. According to insider Daniel RPK, casting has begun for a group of characters associated with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk as he runs for Mayor. Mayor Fisk may...
Little Bangladesh’ street co-naming held in Brooklyn
Elected officials and Kensington community leaders celebrated the co-naming of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn as "Little Bangladesh" on Sunday.
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
See It: Car erupts in flames near Chelsea Piers
NEW YORK -- A car erupted into flames near Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. It happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded quickly and put the fire out. No one was hurt.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Reporter Peter Haskell leaving WCBS 880 after revealing voice disorder: 'It’s been the journey of a lifetime'
Peter Haskell has been a staple of local news coverage in New York for three decades but the award winning reporter has announced he’s leaving his position at WCBS Newsradio 880.
The Bakery Making Kuih Popular in the East Village
On the south side of East 9th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues in Manhattan’s East Village sits Lady Wong Pastry & Kuih. A rather nondescript black awning with gold letters advertising “Coffee – Pastry – Kuih” hovers above a few steps down to a compact space, and it’s here that you’ll find the most extensive selection of Southeast Asian sweets in the Eastern United States.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant new market with food from Michelin-starred chefs is opening in Chelsea
Another day, another announcement about a new sprawling food hall. Olly Olly Market is a new destination scheduled to open on the ground floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street by 12th Avenue in Chelsea on October 26. Let’s start with the name of the space, which...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
evgrieve.com
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Mostly cloudy, some rain to start the workweek in New York City
Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the feels-like temperatures will be cold Wednesday and Thursday morning – in the 30s.
fox5ny.com
Senior citizen robbed after passing out in NYC subway
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old woman was robbed after losing consciousness in the mezzanine of a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Queens Blvd. and Grand Ave. station. The woman was walking through the mezzanine when for unknown reasons she lost...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Comments / 0