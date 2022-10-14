Nick News Brief: Actor Luca Diaz has joined the cast of Nickelodeon's Transformers: EarthSpark in an unspecified role. Diaz, who has been acting since the age of 6, can be heard in the voice cast of the upcoming Black Adam film. He also has appeared in commercials for Sam’s Club, Audi and Subaru. The actor has just been cast as Henry Johnson, a "14 going on 45, a wiley, wild-haired pre-teen with a penchant for writing letters to unsuspecting women and an unexpected amount of depth coursing through his pubescent veins" on Amazon Freevee’s Western, a half-hour period comedy pilot from Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sony TV-based Lord Miller.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO