Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars
Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
Three Of Us 🎶 💜 Music Video! | Monster High: The Movie | Nickelodeon UK
Three Of Us 🎶 💜 Music Video! | Monster High: The Movie | Nickelodeon UK. Monster High's Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein, and Draculaura are a trio you don't want to mess with! Watch Monster High: The Movie on Nickelodeon or stream on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Family Movie Night | October 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Thursday evening from 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Space Jam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and Dolittle!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr.
How well do you know NYC? See if you can get more right than Josh in Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition! 😉 Watch Blue’s Big City Adventure, streaming November 18 on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. #BlueYorkCity. Stream Blue's Clues, Blue's Room and Blue's Clues...
UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending
Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
National Lottery: Birmingham ticket worth £5m remains unclaimed
A jackpot-winning lottery ticket, worth £5m and bought in Birmingham, remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were selected for the 28 September draw and the winner has until 27 March to come forward. Lottery operator Camelot said another ticket, worth £7.4m, which was bought in Wolverhampton, also remains unclaimed.
Nickelodeon Animation Unveils LightBox Expo 2022 Highlights
Nickelodeon Animation Studio has unveiled their highlights for LightBox Expo 2022, which runs between Oct. 14-16 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.! Tickets to the event are still available at https://www.showclix.com/event/lightboxexpo2022/listing. Attendee Party. Friday, October 14. 7:00pm - 9:00pm PT. Hall C. Nickelodeon Animation Studio and Paramount Animation...
Animal Rebellion protesters pour out milk at Harrods and Waitrose to demand ‘plant-based future’
Climate protestors have poured milk over shop floors, displays and products throughout the UK, including Harrods and some Waitrose branches.Animal Rebellion coorindated the action in stores also including Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before midday on Saturday.Videos of activists pouring milk have been shared widely on social media, with a clip of protestors drenching display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge stirring up particular online attention.Supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy over the meat counters at Harrods calling on the government to support farmers in the transition to a...
62 Thoughts I Had While Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 9
There is a beast beneath the boards.
NickALive!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for October 17, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for October 17, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - FULL Walkthrough Gameplay
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - FULL Walkthrough Gameplay. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova from Outright Games is out now for consoles and PC!. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. After the Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal R’El and Gwyndala race against...
Week 42, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 17 - Sunday, October 23, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full October highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT.
We Want To Know Your Absolute Favorite Underrated Horror Movie Or TV Show
We're looking for a bloodcurdling collection of recommendations.
One of London’s Greatest Neighbourhood Pubs Survives Closure Threat
Drinkers that feared for the future of one of London’s greatest neighbourhood pubs can raise a glass tonight, after a licensing review secured the future of the Compton Arms in Islington. When a small group of local residents submitted the review in September, landlord Nick Stephens said that if...
Luca Diaz Joins Voice Cast of 'Transformers: EarthSpark'
Nick News Brief: Actor Luca Diaz has joined the cast of Nickelodeon's Transformers: EarthSpark in an unspecified role. Diaz, who has been acting since the age of 6, can be heard in the voice cast of the upcoming Black Adam film. He also has appeared in commercials for Sam’s Club, Audi and Subaru. The actor has just been cast as Henry Johnson, a "14 going on 45, a wiley, wild-haired pre-teen with a penchant for writing letters to unsuspecting women and an unexpected amount of depth coursing through his pubescent veins" on Amazon Freevee’s Western, a half-hour period comedy pilot from Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sony TV-based Lord Miller.
Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership
Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu Celebrates a decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership. Mumbai, India: Engaging young viewers with indigenous stories and adorable characters, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, Nickelodeon has continued to be No.1 position in the kids’ category for eight consecutive years. India’s biggest toon icon – Motu Patlu has been a big part of this success story.
The Proclaimers review – rousing dispatches from a nation in tatters
‘Britain’s old and rather thin,” are the first words out of the mouth of Craig Reid at St George’s Hall as the Proclaimers perform the title track from their latest record, Dentures Out. From an album they describe as their most political in years, the track – propelled by a breezy and melodic guitar line – explores notions of a fading and deluded country. “The theme of the album is people dreaming of an England that is gone or perhaps never existed,” they said recently.
Where in the UK are the UK Garrison: 17th – 23rd October
Costuming groups are appearing at events and conventions around the UK, and here on Fantha Tracks we will be letting you know where and when to find them. Be sure to tune in to the 501stCast, the official podcast of the 501st Legion International Star Wars Costuming Organization for all Legion related news. We continue with the UK Garrison of the 501st, and their public UK events for 17th – 23rd October*.
Plaque commemorates site of Bournemouth's first BBC radio station
A blue plaque has been unveiled to commemorate Bournemouth's first BBC radio station. 6BM started broadcasting 99 years ago above a pram and cycle shop at 72 Holdenhurst Road on 17 October 1923. The station, which could be heard up to about 25 miles (40km) away, stopped transmitting in June...
Eurovision 2023: BBC boss gives update on plans for song contest in Liverpool
The BBC's director general has given an update on plans for next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Tim Davie visited the city a week after it was chosen as the venue for the competition, which the UK is hosting on behalf of the 2022 winners Ukraine. Mr Davie explained...
