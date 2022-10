OWENSBORO, Ky. --- In what looked to be an otherwise evenly matched game in the book, Brescia (Ky.) University defeated Carlow University women's soccer, 2-0, Saturday. The Bearcats (4-7-1, 1-4-1 RSC) held a narrow margin of 13-12 in shots and put seven on goal compared to Carlow's four, while the Celtics (5-6-1, 1-4-1 RSC) held a 4-3 corner kick advantage on the day.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO