Noel Gallagher has dampened hope for a potential Oasis reunion with brother Liam.Oasis split up in 2009 after 18 years of performing together, following a bitter feud between Noel and Liam which still persists today.While Liam has expressed a desire to get the band back together, Noel has often dismissed them.Appearing on Monday’s episode (17 October) of the Pub Talk podcast, Noel said that it would take “a set of extraordinary circumstances” for fans to see Oasis perform together.But, much to their fans dismay, he continued: “I don’t like going back over things. I always say to people ‘would you...

35 MINUTES AGO