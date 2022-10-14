ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

coladaily.com

Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
GILBERT, SC
247Sports

Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
kool1027.com

Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest

Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
REMBERT, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head’s up! We’ve got 2 First Alert Weather Days with the potential for frost for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs today will be in the low 80s with breezy winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35mph. Expect more clouds in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC

