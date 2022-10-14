Read full article on original website
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Predictions for the 2022-23 season, including South Carolina taking a jump
As the 2022-23 women's college basketball season approaches, some teams and players will carry on momentum from last year, some will improve significantly, and others will have to get back to the drawing board. With star player Aliyah Boston returning, it's almost a given South Carolina will be strong again....
Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU
The undefeated Tigers spoil Albany State’s homecoming. The post Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
WLTX.com
Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
kool1027.com
Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest
Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
wach.com
Newberry County highway closed due to damages
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Highway in Newberry County is closed until further notice due to damage. Officials say The I-26 overpass on Jalapa Road is closed until further notice. This story is still developing.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head’s up! We’ve got 2 First Alert Weather Days with the potential for frost for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs today will be in the low 80s with breezy winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35mph. Expect more clouds in the...
The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor
Edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor is one of the premier prospects in America, and South Carolina has kept an eye on him.
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
Shane Beamer Offers Thoughts On Conner Weigman
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer talked about Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who may be getting his first career start on Saturday.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
