Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown 35, New Egypt 8

Bayonne 35, Paterson Kennedy 28

Becton 28, Pompton Lakes 7

Bergenfield 37, Demarest 34

Bernards 31, New Providence 0

Bogota 20, Harrison 8

Bordentown 21, Lawrence 0

Brick Memorial 55, Central Regional 33

Butler 34, Secaucus 18

Caldwell 28, Cedar Grove 7

Camden 41, Paulsboro 0

Clifton 21, Northern Highlands 14

Colts Neck 17, Wall 0

Cranford 31, Linden 0

Cresskill 27, New Milford 0

Cumberland Regional 21, Schalick 16

Delsea 28, Hammonton 3

Don Bosco Prep 35, Seton Hall Prep 21

Donovan Catholic 23, Jackson Memorial 0

Dover 10, Fair Lawn 8

Dumont 28, Ridgefield Park 21

Dwight-Morrow 26, Kearny 13

Eastern 47, Trenton Central 0

Edison 42, South Brunswick 21

Egg Harbor 35, Vineland 21

Elmwood Park 35, Emerson 0

Florence 34, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Freehold Township 40, Manchester 7

Glassboro 28, Deptford 27

Glen Rock 26, North Arlington 0

Gloucester City 41, Sterling 0

Hackensack 35, Eastside Paterson 7

Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6

Hanover Park 27, Pequannock 6

Highland 53, Triton 6

Hopewell Valley Central 28, Hightstown 7

Hunterdon Central 45, Franklin 13

Immaculata 21, Morris Catholic 7

Indian Hills 14, Hopatcong 0

Iselin Kennedy 21, Voorhees 7

Jackson Liberty 21, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Johnson 44, Spotswood 0

Kingsway 35, Cherokee 21

Kinnelon 24, Whippany Park 6

Lacey 21, Brick Memorial 0

Lenape Valley 29, Sussex Tech 6

Madison 21, Jefferson 8

Mainland Regional 41, Clearview Regional 14

Manville 63, Highland Park 14

Marlboro 17, Manalapan 14

Mendham 21, Chatham 20

Metuchen 21, J.P. Stevens 12

Middle Township 41, Bridgeton 6

Middletown South 41, Matawan 10

Millburn 23, Passaic 6

Millville 41, Ocean City 7

Montclair 17, Ridgewood 10

Montgomery 40, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14

Montville 27, Warren Hills 26

Moorestown 35, Pemberton 8

Morris Knolls 35, Mount Olive 21

Mountain Lakes 34, Boonton 0

Newark East Side 25, Cliffside Park 7

Newton 47, Ramsey 10

North Brunswick 26, East Brunswick 0

North Hunterdon 35, Woodbridge 7

North Warren 40, Belvidere 8

Notre Dame 27, Delran 14

Ocean Township 34, Middletown North 28, OT

Old Bridge 28, New Brunswick 0

Overbrook 62, Lindenwold 0

Paramus 20, Mahwah 14

Park Ridge 42, Lyndhurst 15

Parsippany 26, Kittatinny 0

Pascack Valley 27, River Dell 20

Paul VI 34, Collingswood 7

Pennsauken 39, Camden Catholic 6

Pennsville Memorial 40, Penns Grove 14

Phillipsburg 42, Union 14

Pingry 36, Montclair Kimberley 7

Piscataway 14, Sayreville 8

Pitman 14, Gateway 3

Point Pleasant Boro 35, Barnegat 0

Rahway 20, Carteret 19

Ramapo 30, Old Tappan 22

Raritan 47, Toms River South 6

Red Bank Regional 27, Holmdel 13

Ridge 31, Westfield 3

Robbinsville 26, Ewing 6

Roselle 47, Bound Brook 6

Roselle Park 28, Dunellen 14

Roxbury 17, Morristown 14

Rutherford 35, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Seneca 42, Cinnaminson 0

Shawnee 24, Washington Township 10

Snyder 28, Newark Central 6

Somerville 35, Hillsborough 14

South Hunterdon 40, Jonathan Dayton 7

South Plainfield 20, Perth Amboy 14

Southern 16, Howell 7

Sparta 38, West Milford 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 29, Lenape 28

St. Peter’s Prep 70, Paramus Catholic 41

Tenafly 33, Newark Collegiate 6

Toms River North 70, Toms River East 6

Vernon 29, High Point 0

Verona 18, Glen Ridge 6

Wallkill Valley 34, Hackettstown 27

Wayne Hills 21, Passaic Valley 7

Wayne Valley 35, Nutley 0

Weehawken 34, Palisades Park 0

West Deptford 6, Salem 0

West Essex 44, Belleville 6

West Morris 34, Randolph 19

West Orange 41, North Bergen 7

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 25, Princeton 7

Westwood 27, Lakeland 0

Williamstown 22, Timber Creek 16

Willingboro 34, Nottingham 7

Wood-Ridge 21, Midland Park 14

Woodstown 19, Haddonfield 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

