Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany, Md. 19, Keyser 16
Bluefield 46, Tazewell, Va. 20
Cameron 42, Clay-Battelle 0
Chapmanville 26, Wayne 21
Clay County 24, Lincoln County 14
Clear Spring, Md. 44, Trinity 31
Doddridge County 46, Ravenswood 6
E. Liverpool, Ohio 44, Oak Glen 12
East Fairmont 48, Liberty Harrison 7
East Hardy 43, Moorefield 0
Fairmont Senior 38, Robert C. Byrd 0
George Washington 64, St. Albans 26
Gilmer County 18, Calhoun County 6
Greenbrier East 47, Ripley 8
Hannibal River, Ohio 47, Philip Barbour 27
Hundred 22, Hancock, Md. 12
Huntington 41, Parkersburg 20
Hurricane 35, Cabell Midland 14
Independence 52, Man 0
James Monroe 42, Midland Trail 0
John Marshall 27, Brooke 0
Lincoln 42, Elkins 14
Linsly 21, Dover, Ohio 20
Logan 36, Liberty Raleigh 14
Madonna 32, Richwood 8
Martinsburg 63, Spring Mills 0
Mingo Central 52, Shady Spring 28
Montcalm 38, River View 6
Nicholas County 62, Westside 13
North Marion 57, Lewis County 7
Oak Hill 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Paden City 56, Beallsville, Ohio 6
Parkersburg South 44, Morgantown 41
Petersburg 49, Mountain View, Va. 0
Preston 22, Washington 0
Princeton 56, Woodrow Wilson 7
Ritchie County 46, Webster County 6
Riverside 31, South Charleston 0
Roane County 49, Braxton County 7
South Harrison 48, Grafton 31
Spring Valley 64, Capital 0
St. Marys 65, Magnolia 0
Summers County 36, Meadow Bridge 26
Tucker County 56, Oakland Southern, Md. 27
Van 54, Sherman 8
Wahama 48, Wirt County 14
Weir 41, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 19
Wheeling Central 34, Carrick, Pa. 0
Wheeling Park 34, Musselman 7
Williamstown 40, Tyler Consolidated 0
Winfield 62, Sissonville 13
Wyoming East 62, Point Pleasant 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
