ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany, Md. 19, Keyser 16

Bluefield 46, Tazewell, Va. 20

Cameron 42, Clay-Battelle 0

Chapmanville 26, Wayne 21

Clay County 24, Lincoln County 14

Clear Spring, Md. 44, Trinity 31

Doddridge County 46, Ravenswood 6

E. Liverpool, Ohio 44, Oak Glen 12

East Fairmont 48, Liberty Harrison 7

East Hardy 43, Moorefield 0

Fairmont Senior 38, Robert C. Byrd 0

George Washington 64, St. Albans 26

Gilmer County 18, Calhoun County 6

Greenbrier East 47, Ripley 8

Hannibal River, Ohio 47, Philip Barbour 27

Hundred 22, Hancock, Md. 12

Huntington 41, Parkersburg 20

Hurricane 35, Cabell Midland 14

Independence 52, Man 0

James Monroe 42, Midland Trail 0

John Marshall 27, Brooke 0

Lincoln 42, Elkins 14

Linsly 21, Dover, Ohio 20

Logan 36, Liberty Raleigh 14

Madonna 32, Richwood 8

Martinsburg 63, Spring Mills 0

Mingo Central 52, Shady Spring 28

Montcalm 38, River View 6

Nicholas County 62, Westside 13

North Marion 57, Lewis County 7

Oak Hill 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Paden City 56, Beallsville, Ohio 6

Parkersburg South 44, Morgantown 41

Petersburg 49, Mountain View, Va. 0

Preston 22, Washington 0

Princeton 56, Woodrow Wilson 7

Ritchie County 46, Webster County 6

Riverside 31, South Charleston 0

Roane County 49, Braxton County 7

South Harrison 48, Grafton 31

Spring Valley 64, Capital 0

St. Marys 65, Magnolia 0

Summers County 36, Meadow Bridge 26

Tucker County 56, Oakland Southern, Md. 27

Van 54, Sherman 8

Wahama 48, Wirt County 14

Weir 41, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 19

Wheeling Central 34, Carrick, Pa. 0

Wheeling Park 34, Musselman 7

Williamstown 40, Tyler Consolidated 0

Winfield 62, Sissonville 13

Wyoming East 62, Point Pleasant 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy