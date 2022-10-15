Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6
Bassett 50, Tunstall 14
Bayside 70, Kellam 25
Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 46, Tazewell 20
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14
Briar Woods 21, Independence 12
Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6
Brookville 62, Liberty-Bedford 13
Caroline 36, Courtland 22
Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28
Chatham 42, William Campbell 34
Christiansburg 43, Hidden Valley 17
Clarke County 41, Meridian High School 0
Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12
Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8
Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8
Cosby 49, Huguenot 0
Dan River 35, Gretna 14
Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6
East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Eastern View 62, Spotsylvania 14
Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12
Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0
Falls Church 33, Justice High School 23
Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9
Frank Cox 24, Landstown 7
Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23
Freedom (South Riding) 15, Osbourn Park 0
Freedom (W) 68, Woodbridge 6
GW-Danville 24, Halifax County 21
Gate City 35, Lee High 21
George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7
Goochland 42, Monticello 14
Grafton 29, New Kent 13
Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0
Grayson County 34, Giles 14
Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0
Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26
Hayfield 45, Annandale 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 8
Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 14
Herndon 41, Washington-Liberty 20
Highland Springs 55, Hanover 7
Holston 34, Northwood 0
Honaker 41, Hurley 20
James Madison 21, Centreville 18
John Champe 49, Gainesville 14
Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10
Kettle Run 52, Millbrook 32
King George 68, Chancellor 6
Lafayette 35, King William 0
Lake Braddock 35, James Robinson 20
Lake Taylor 34, Churchland 19
Langley 62, Wakefield 6
Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6
Liberty-Bealeton 49, James Wood 20
Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27
Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7
Loudoun Valley 27, Broad Run 21
Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 0
Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16
Manchester 31, Midlothian 30, 2OT
Mechanicsville High School 12, Henrico 7
Middlesex 31, Charles City County High School 2
Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 0
Monacan 16, James River 10
Narrows 44, Covington 38
Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Norfolk Christian School 33, Fuqua School 19
North Stafford 21, Stafford 14
Northumberland 20, Westmoreland County 14
Norview 27, Granby 10
Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 52, King’s Fork High School 21
Patriot 35, Osbourn 14
Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0
Portsmouth Christian 36, Northampton 0
Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7
Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0
Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 34, Marion 13
Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6
Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0
Sherando 50, John Handley 29
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18
South County 35, West Springfield 28
South Lakes 23, Chantilly 17
Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Staunton River 34, Northside 0
Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Surry County 52, Windsor 22
Tallwood 47, First Colonial 33
Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6
Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7
Union 28, Central - Wise 21
Varina 46, Atlee 14
Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
West Potomac 33, Alexandria City 7
Western Branch 56, Hickory 3
Westfield 48, Oakton 14
Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14
Woodside 39, Bethel 0
Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7
York 58, Jamestown 0
Yorktown 35, George Marshall 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Point vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
