Friday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13
Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha South Invitational=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Roncalli
Bellevue East def. Omaha South
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-8
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-13
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-19
Westside Invitational=
Pool A=
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southwest, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln East def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-12, 25-21
Pool B=
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-15, 25-15
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
