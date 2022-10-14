ROCHESTER, N.Y.— The Rochester Institute of Technology broke open a 0-0 game with two second-half goals enroute to a 2-0 Liberty League men's soccer win over Skidmore College Saturday afternoon. It was only the second loss of the season for the Thoroughbreds who are 5-2-5 overall and 2-1-3 in Liberty League competition. The Tigers are 5-4-4 and 2-3-1. Offense was at a premium with the teams combining for seven shots on goal, with one each in the first half. RIT broke through at 54:57 on a goal by leading score Randy Dickersbach. Gabriel Zaninetti added the second goal at 77:44.

