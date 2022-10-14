Read full article on original website
Bombers derail Thoroughbreds, 5-0
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca College erupted for three fourth-quarter goals to post a 5-0 Liberty League field hockey win over Skidmore College Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Thoroughbreds to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in league play. The Bombers are alone in first place with a 5-0 league and 12-2 overall mark.
Skidmore stumped by visiting RIT 2-0
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Skidmore College women's soccer team surrendered a pair of second-half goals in a 2-0 defeat to RIT on Saturday afternoon. Sam Halligan scored them both for the Tigers. She opened the scoring at 49:05 on a penalty kick and closed it in the 56th minute on an unassisted tally after weaving through the box.
Second half flurry sends Tigers past Thoroughbreds
ROCHESTER, N.Y.— The Rochester Institute of Technology broke open a 0-0 game with two second-half goals enroute to a 2-0 Liberty League men's soccer win over Skidmore College Saturday afternoon. It was only the second loss of the season for the Thoroughbreds who are 5-2-5 overall and 2-1-3 in Liberty League competition. The Tigers are 5-4-4 and 2-3-1. Offense was at a premium with the teams combining for seven shots on goal, with one each in the first half. RIT broke through at 54:57 on a goal by leading score Randy Dickersbach. Gabriel Zaninetti added the second goal at 77:44.
Thoroughbreds wrap fall season in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine—The Skidmore College women's tennis team concluded its fall schedule at the Bowdoin Hidden Dual event. Tufts and Middlebury also competed in the four-team event. Among the Sunday highlights was an 8-7 (7-2) doubles win for Grace Truong and Chanhtel Thongphok over Sophie Wax and Maddie Suk of...
Skidmore swings past Bard, NJCU
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. – The Skidmore College women's volleyball team capped a perfect 3-0 weekend on Saturday with straight-set wins over Bard College and New Jersey City University in a tri-match hosted by Bard on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds swept their two Liberty League matches over the weekend to improve to 2-4 in the league and 7-12 overall.
Women’s tennis taking on top competition
BRUNSWICK, Maine—The Skidmore College women's tennis team is wrapping its fall schedule at the Bowdoin Hidden Dual event. Traditional national NCAA Division III powers Middlebury, Tufts and Bowdoin are also competing. All four teams were ranked nationally in the final 2021-22 poll: Middlebury (5th), Tufts (8th), Bowdoin (17th) and...
