Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bottineau 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 8

Bowman County 14, Beulah 6

Des Lacs-Burlington 58, Stanley 14

Devils Lake 31, Watford City 6

Dickinson Trinity 41, Southern McLean 22

Fargo South 48, Wahpeton 13

Hazen 44, Heart River 0

Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Thompson 8

Jamestown 46, West Fargo Horace 12

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, South Prairie 14

Kindred 50, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Carrington 0

Legacy 42, St. Mary’s 13

Linton/HMB 26, Oak Grove Lutheran 12

Lisbon 36, Sargent County 0

Mandan 28, Fargo Shanley 21

Minot 48, Williston 0

Oakes 46, Northern Cass 37

Rugby 50, Grafton 6

Shiloh 47, Killdeer 6

Todd County, S.D. 30, Standing Rock 22

Velva 52, Ray/Powers Lake 8

West Fargo 42, Fargo North 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

