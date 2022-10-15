Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bottineau 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 8
Bowman County 14, Beulah 6
Des Lacs-Burlington 58, Stanley 14
Devils Lake 31, Watford City 6
Dickinson Trinity 41, Southern McLean 22
Fargo South 48, Wahpeton 13
Hazen 44, Heart River 0
Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Thompson 8
Jamestown 46, West Fargo Horace 12
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, South Prairie 14
Kindred 50, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Carrington 0
Legacy 42, St. Mary’s 13
Linton/HMB 26, Oak Grove Lutheran 12
Lisbon 36, Sargent County 0
Mandan 28, Fargo Shanley 21
Minot 48, Williston 0
Oakes 46, Northern Cass 37
Rugby 50, Grafton 6
Shiloh 47, Killdeer 6
Todd County, S.D. 30, Standing Rock 22
Velva 52, Ray/Powers Lake 8
West Fargo 42, Fargo North 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
