Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. avalanche fatalities report shows motorized riders need more safety education
A backcountry snowmobilerPhoto provided by David Clifford Photography and Backbone Media. Lack of on-snow snowmobile safety training is one of the leading factors that contribute to motorized avalanche accidents according to the 2022 U.S. Motorized Avalanche Fatalities Report released by avalanche safety educator Mike Duffy.
Ameresco Receives Energy Storage Canada’s Landmark Application Award for its Carbon Reduction Project with Canada’s John Paul II Catholic Secondary School
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Ameresco Canada is the recipient of the Energy Storage Canada’s (ESC) 2022 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award for its comprehensive microgrid and facility renewal project with the London District Catholic School Board’s (LDCSB) John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (JP II). ESC’s new Annual Energy Storage Awards recognizes organizations that are sparking the growth, development and leadership within the energy storage sector from a technology-agnostic perspective. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005864/en/ Ameresco receives Energy Storage Canada’s Landmark Application Award for its carbon reduction project with Canada’s John Paul II Catholic Secondary School. (Photo: Business Wire)
Federal government tells Arizona to remove wall of shipping containers at border
The federal government tells Arizona to remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Some new venture firms are going really, really (really) niche
Another big trend? Venture firms that are more aggressively investing in publicly traded companies, given that many have seen their share prices hammered in the downturn. (We began seeing this trend back in January and the WSJ notes that it is only picking up steam.) Now here’s a new baby...
getnews.info
Multichain Yield – A new Cross-chain revenue aggregator, the DeFi financial experts
As one of the core businesses of DeFi, liquidity mining, has been sought after by the market since its appearance on the Ethereum Blockchain, not only promoting the development of DEX, but also allowing many investors to benefit from it. With the increasing number of pools, the whole Ethereum ecology is also growing, but the threshold of participation in mining is also increasing, with a wide range of mining pools, cumbersome operations and more gas fees, which discourage some ordinary investors. So revenue aggregators came into being, and yearn.finance, as a leading company, has simplified the mining process and improved the mining revenue through Vault, and achieved remarkable results in a very short period of time. The success of Ethereum has also promoted the rapid development of other public blockchains, and a large number of liquid mining pools have appeared on each public blockchain, and mining revenue aggregators have also been launched one after another. However, most aggregators are only capable of single-chain mining, and due to the limitations of mining strategies and technologies, as well as the current bear market, users’ revenue are not optimistic.
FPT Invests in LTS Inc., Strengthening Consulting Capabilities in Japan
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider, FPT, today announced its investment in Japanese business consulting services provider LTS Inc., becoming its strategic shareholder. The investment is expected to help FPT strengthen its capabilities in Japan’s consulting industry and target more double-digit million-dollar deals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006099/en/ FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh (attended online), together with FPT Japan and LTS Inc. representatives at the signing ceremony (Tokyo, Japan) (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantclicks.com
The Top-Selling Beers in America
While seasonal changes bring about different beer selections in grocery stores and restaurants, most people living in America have probably noticed the same core beers offered everywhere year round. While I enjoy craft beer as much as anyone, there is a reason these top-selling beers dominate the market—they have a...
New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device
IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Argentina central bank, hopeful on inflation, set to break tightening cycle -sources
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is set to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 75%, which would snap a tightening cycle since the start of the year, two sources said, with the entity hopeful that monthly inflation will slow in the months ahead.
Comments / 0