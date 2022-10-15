Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.
Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Dr. Oz Says He Supports Biden’s Marijuana Pardons
In an interesting turn of events, it seems Mehmet Oz, known as TV’s Dr. Oz, agrees with President Joe Biden and his Democratic opponent for Pennsylvania Senate John Fetterman on at least one thing: giving a pass to those formerly convicted of simple marijuana possession of offenses. “Going to jail for marijuana is not a wise move for the country. I think folks who have used marijuana and that’s the only reason they’re in jail should not have those criminal—those rulings—held against them,” Oz told NBC News in an interview Thursday. He told the news outlet that Biden’s broad pardon for formerly convicted felons with certain marijuana charges was a “rational move.” He added that he doesn’t support federal mandatory minimum sentences. “I really think judges should be empowered to make the difficult decisions, and they generally do it well,” he said.Read it at NBC News
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
WRDW-TV
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges. “No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.
White House calls for 'nonpartisan' Supreme Court after Biden criticism
The White House followed up President Joe Biden's criticism of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, saying he believes the court "must be nonpartisan" and that it has "made a sharp departure" from established precedent in recent years.
Joe Biden raises the threat of Donald Trump controlling states as he tries to rally disgruntled Democrats in crime-riddled Portland, where Republicans are on course to take back Oregon for the first time in 40 years
President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump would continue to wield power over state governments so long as he controlled the Republican Party during a Saturday rally to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor. Biden finished his western swing in Portland where Republicans believe they can...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
Republicans may be sabotaging themselves by harshly criticizing Biden's marijuana moves
In my college years, I once took a road trip to west Texas with my roommate. Being a couple of college kids, we also had a baggie of weed stashed in the car. It's a memory that would have faded into nothingness for me, but for the fact that I got pulled over for "speeding" while driving through a very rural county near the town I grew up in. I was, at best, three miles per hour over the limit. I suspected the cop saw a couple of college kids looking like they were driving in from Austin — fair enough! — and thought he could score a marijuana possession bust. This suspicion was confirmed when he barely spoke to us before immediately flinging the car door open and rooting around for drugs.
Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last time a Republican was elected governor was in 1982.
Washington Examiner
White House punts on questions about Fetterman's health before Biden visit
The White House declined to answer questions about Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s health Friday, saying only that President Joe Biden was looking forward to appearing next week with the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania. Fetterman faced new questions about his medical condition after a media interview showed him...
thefreshtoast.com
Biden’s Cannabis Pardons Don’t Apply To The Troops, But There’s A Silver Lining
While it is true that the President has autonomous power to change some punishments under the Manual for Courts-Martial, significant reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice must be made by Congress. President Biden announced a historic move last week: pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple cannabis possession....
DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon for contempt conviction
The Justice Department on Monday filed documents urging a federal court to sentence Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, to six months in prison and a fine of $200,000.
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial
Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial on Monday
LAW・
Comments / 0