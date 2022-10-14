Read full article on original website
South Dakota high school football playoff pairings set for 11B, nine-man classes
The pairings for the first round of the South Dakota high school football playoffs are set. Class 11B and nine-man schools will play their first-round games Thursday, while the larger schools (Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A) will face off the following week. Class 11B All games Thursday; Times TBD ...
bigcountry1077.com
High School Football Scoreboard – Friday October 14th
Pocahontas Area 26, Estherville Lincoln Central 20. Graettinger Terril Ruthven Ayrshire 62, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 35.
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
nebpreps.com
Football Coaches Poll 10.16.22
Each week during the high school football season select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class. Here are the 2022 ratings for October 16, after Week 8, presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive. Class A (Record), Previous Ranking. 1. Gretna (8-0), 1. 2. Elkhorn South (8-0),...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second at state tennis meet behind historic Lincoln East team
OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher’s overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987. The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull football grabs narrow victory over GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull football traveled to Grand Island Central Catholic for some action Friday night. The Cardinals beat the Crusaders 28-27. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
