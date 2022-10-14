ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Coaches Poll 10.16.22

Each week during the high school football season select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class. Here are the 2022 ratings for October 16, after Week 8, presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive. Class A (Record), Previous Ranking. 1. Gretna (8-0), 1. 2. Elkhorn South (8-0),...
Kearney High second at state tennis meet behind historic Lincoln East team

OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher’s overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987. The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.
