OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher’s overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987. The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO