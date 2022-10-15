Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes
Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Guadalajara Day 1 Predictions Including Sloane Stephens vs Linda Fruhvirtova
It should be an entertaining start to the final WTA 1000 event of the season with 12 intriguing first-round matches on the schedule in Mexico. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate at the WTA Guadalajara Open, including Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez. But who will reach the second round?
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Musetti, Nakashima and Wolf hit new career-highs, Auger-Aliassime returns to top-10 and bolsters Turin hopes
He came out of the gates at No 59 in the world in 2022. Promising, wildly talented, but inconsistent and injury prone, it wasn’t clear what type of year Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti would muster up. 10 months later, we know. The Italian has steadily climbed the rankings and...
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title
Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
lastwordonsports.com
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during Latin America tour with Ruud
Rafael Nadal will tour South America at the end of November with Casper Ruud and a legend will join him as well. The Spaniard announced some weeks ago that he'll play a few exhibition events in South America together with Casper Ruud visiting the majority of countries on the continent. Another player has now been announced as former player Gabriela Sabatini will play a doubles match when they make their way to her native Argentina.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek bulldozes past Gauff in French Open final rematch, secures spot in San Diego semifinal
World No.1 Iga Swiatek once again justified her top ranking on Friday night at the 2022 San Diego Open, cruising past Coco Gauff in a rematch from their encounter at this year's French Open final. The top seed required just 65 minutes to record a 6-0 6-3 victory over the...
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti
The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 European Open Antwerp Draw including Hurkacz, Auger-Aliassime, Murray and Thiem
The 2022 edition of the Antwerp Open will be the 7th edition of the ATP 250 event headlined by Hurkacu and Auger-Aliassime. This event usually draws a very good list of players and this year's list is quite impressive. The top seed is expected to be Hubert Hurkacz who has not played that well this indoor season but he can turn it around here.
lastwordonsports.com
Dominic Thiem: 3 Keys To His Win Over Francisco Cerundolo In Gijon
Dominic Thiem beat fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the quarterfinals at the ATP Gijon Open on Friday after a match lasting around two hours. The 29-year-old Austrian will now take on top seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the semifinal on Saturday. But what were the keys to his win over Cerundolo?
Yardbarker
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
atptour.com
Rublev Takes Down Thiem To Reach Gijon Final
Andrey Rublev extended his winning streak against Dominic Thiem to four matches Saturday after defeating the Austrian 6-4, 6-4 to charge into the Gijon Open final in Spain. Playing an ultra-aggressive brand of tennis, Rublev firmed up his hold on sixth position in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race to Turin, as he looks to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the third consecutive year.
volleyballmag.com
Italy women take World Championship bronze after sweeping USA
The USA women lost 25-20, 25-15, 27-25 in the bronze-medal match to Italy in the FIVB Women’s World Championship on Saturday to end their 2022 season. The loss in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, left the USA 8-4 in the World Championship and 19-6 overall for the FIVB season, which included finishing fifth in the Volleyball Nations League.
Golf Digest
Spain's Adrian Otaegui becomes first LIV golfer to win a DP World Tour event
There was little doubt who was going to win the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters on Sunday. Adrian Otaegui led by six shots entering the final round at Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain, a difficult course to be sure but one the 29-year-old Spaniard had shown he had a handle for.
