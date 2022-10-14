ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

deerfield-beach.com

City of Deerfield Beach Celebrates City Government Week

The City of Deerfield Beach will be joining cities throughout the state in celebrating Florida City Government Week, October 17-21, 2022. Because City government is the government closest to most citizens and the one with the most direct daily impact on its residents, it is important that residents understand how their city operates, the services it provides, and the importance of their active involvement. The theme “My City: I’m Part of It, I’m Proud of It” will guide this year’s activities.

deerfield-beach.com

WALKING TOUR FOR TEDDER AND TALLMAN PINES NEIGHBORHOODS

Join the City of Deerfield Beach and Students from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of Florida Atlantic University at the Highlands Community Center (511 NE 44th St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064) on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 10:00 am to walk the areas within the communities of Tedder and Tallman Pines.

deerfield-beach.com

District Four Saturday Office Hours – November 5, 2022

District Four Commissioner Todd Drosky is happy to host Saturday office hours via teleconference Saturday, November 5, 2022. Commissioner Drosky will be available via telephone to speak with constituents on an appointment basis between the hours of 10:00 am –Noon. To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Manager’s...

THE HAUNTED ARBORETUM

THE HAUNTED ARBORETUM

Take a journey through the backlit haunted arboretum. Enter the dark forest if you dare and See if you are brave enough to get past the watchful eyes. Constitution Park & Arboretum | 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd. Friday, October 28 | 8 PM - 11 PM. Guided Arboretum Tour timeslots...

deerfield-beach.com

Unwrap the Waves and Recycle Your Candy Wrappers

Loggerhead Marinelife Center's Unwrap the Waves candy wrapper recycling program works with local schools and community groups to collect candy wrappers as a way to raise awareness of the large amount of single-use waste produced from a single holiday and to ensure students and community members have the means to recycle their otherwise non-recyclable candy wrappers.


