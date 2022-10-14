The City of Deerfield Beach will be joining cities throughout the state in celebrating Florida City Government Week, October 17-21, 2022. Because City government is the government closest to most citizens and the one with the most direct daily impact on its residents, it is important that residents understand how their city operates, the services it provides, and the importance of their active involvement. The theme “My City: I’m Part of It, I’m Proud of It” will guide this year’s activities.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO