Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: The Stranger is revealed, Sauron is unmasked, and the show goes out with a bang

By Nahila Bonfiglio, Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What's the deal with the elven rings in The Rings of Power?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It took most of season 1 for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally get to the magical artifacts mentioned in its title, but in this week's season finale, the elven blacksmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) at last fired up his forge and got to work.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?

Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Recap: Where the Shadows Lie to You

Change is value neutral. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. The process of adaptation from source material to new material, from one medium to another, is tricky and complex and prone to being misunderstood by just about everyone. Books are not film, books are not television, and hell, film is not television; these are distinct media with distinct strengths and weaknesses and demands. In adapting one to another, change to the origin is necessary to suit the strengths and weaknesses and demands of the destination. The passage of time and the emergence of new social norms are...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Rings of Power star reveals when he found out he was playing Sauron

Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8. The actor portraying Sauron in The Rings of Power has revealed he didn't learn of his character's real identity until he filmed the show's third episode. Ever since the high-fantasy, big-budget Prime Video series began airing on September 2, fans...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 times ‘Rings of Power’ season one gave us nostalgia for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, episode eight. Season one for Amazon’s greatly anticipated and debated Lord of the Rings prequel Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally finished. Before it got underway the series’ showrunners promised that their adaption of Tolkien’s work would be a new version of the beloved Middle Earth, obviously in a vain attempt to stop comparisons from being drawn between Peter Jackson’s renowned Oscar-winning movie trilogy, and allow people to come into the series with an open mind. Despite this, we couldn’t help but notice some nostalgic similarities where the show seems to tip its cap at the films.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Trek: Voyager’: The 10 best Seven of Nine episodes

Seven of Nine is one of the most popular and enduring characters the Star Trek franchise has ever produced. Played superbly by Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager charted her journey from unfeeling Borg drone to one of the most human characters in the show. We see her develop close relationships with Captain Janeway and the holographic Doctor while coming to terms with the crimes she committed while controlled by the Borg.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Endless family reunion gives fans hope for ‘The Sandman’ renewal news

It’s now been two full months since The Sandman season 1’s bonus episode landed on Netflix, bringing what we hope is just the first of many runs to a close. And yet, despite the DC series’ huge viewing figures and enormous critical and audience acclaim, the streaming company still hasn’t announced a second season. But a fan-pleasing cast reunion is only raising hopes that a renewal is on the horizon.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter

As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

One Major 'Rings of Power' Character Is an Istar, but What Does That Mean?

Spoiler alert: The following post contains spoilers for the entire first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The season finale of The Rings of Power brought plenty of revelations with it. We discovered that Halbrand is Sauron and learned how the Elves wind up forging their rings of power. Additionally, we got some resolution around The Stranger that has been traveling with the harfoots all season long.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on the latest ‘outrageous and explosive’ episode

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode nine, “The Green Council.”. The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) quickly moving pieces around to install his grandson Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king. Eve Best’s Rhaenys is without her dragon, but she’s able to sneak away and retrieve her from the dragon pit, bursting from the floor below and interrupting the coronation, in what was comfortably this week’s standout moment.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more

Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
TV SERIES

