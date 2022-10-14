Read full article on original website
Roberts, Clooney bring charm to 'Ticket to Paradise'
It’s often said that the movies that were fun to make never turn out great. Well, George Clooney and Julia Roberts look like they had a grand time making the Bali-set “Ticket to Paradise.” The film is an old-fashioned proposition: a movie built strictly — and without apologies — on the charisma of its two stars. If you just want to see Roberts and Clooney together, “Ticket to Paradise” clears that not-very-high bar with just enough charm, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But laughter is in short supply in a film mostly happy to bask in the glow of its two stars.
