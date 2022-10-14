CIRCLEVILLE - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city of Circleville, and other community partners joined today to celebrate the reopening of the Court St. (State Route 188) bridge over Hargus Creek in the city of Circleville. This $1.8 million project has wrapped up just in time for the annual Pumpkin Show, which typically brings 400,000 visitors to downtown Circleville during the event.

