The Blue Jays may need to get creative on the trade front this offseason. Here are two out-of-the-box ideas that might not be all that crazy. At the 2017 trade deadline, the Houston Astros were looking for bullpen help. They asked Toronto about Francisco Liriano, and were asked for Teoscar Hernández in return. Ordinarily, Houston might have balked. Teo was their #9 prospect, and was hitting at a .279/.369/.485 (120 wRC+) clip at AAA. But Houston already had an outfield of George Springer, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher and their #1 prospect (Baseball America’s #19 prospect in all baseball), Kyle Tucker, was nearly mlb-ready. Toronto, on the other hand, could move Teo to the major league roster right away. So Teoscar was more valuable to Toronto, at that time, than he was to Houton, and the deal (with a tweak or two) was made.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO