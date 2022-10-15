Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20
Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
Bucs GM asked-will the Pirates increase payroll?
What Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington when asked Friday if they will increase their payroll this season & the support he gets from management
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Sporting News
What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 ALDS Game 5
The Yankees and Guardians are heading back to the Bronx. After splitting the first two games of their ALDS at Yankee Stadium and then doing the same in Games 3 and 4 at Progressive Field, the clubs will play a deciding Game 5 in New York on Monday. It will be the fourth game in as many days between the teams because of a rainout Thursday.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
TMZ.com
Kirk Gibson Dismisses Barry Bonds Home Run Critics
Kirk Gibson says he knows firsthand how special Barry Bonds was during his playing days ... and he tells TMZ Sports the guy should be recognized for all his accomplishments -- even if it's not the popular opinion. We spoke with the MLB great at LAX this week ... and...
Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds
Who did the Detroit Tigers acquire from the Cincinnati Reds?Who is Tigers C Michael Papierski?. Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds. The Major League Baseball Playoffs are underway, and unfortunately, our Tigers are once again watching from their couches. That being said, there is always next year (yep,...
Steelers Rule Five Starters, Six Players Out Against Buccaneers
The injury bug has made a big impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: What they're saying in Tampa after loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huge road favorites over Pittsburgh and a depleted secondary. Quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the best to ever play the game, skipped the Bucs’ walk-through practice and meetings Saturday morning to party the wedding of his old buddy Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday in New York City.
Rangers meet with former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy
The Texas Rangers interviewed former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy for their open managerial position, per Ken Rosenthal.
Yardbarker
Yankees lay out starting pitching plan for Game 5 if they tie up series
The Yankees are down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians after a heartbreaking loss in Game 3, where the Yankees were up 5-3 in the 9th before 5 singles won it for Cleveland. Gerrit Cole takes the mound in a pivotal Game 4 matchup as the Yankees look...
Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling
The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Daddy
Always loyal to the NL East, Keith Hernandez is throwing his support behind the Phillies for as long as they last in the playoffs. In other Mets broadcaster news, Ron Darling found out about SpongeBob’s living conditions thanks to Bob Costas. These Mets may be dead, but These Mets...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Penguins Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could become business partners early on this season. On one hand, you have the Maple Leafs, where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is trying to move fourth-line winger Wayne Simmonds. Dubas has also been reportedly trying to acquire some more depth as some early season injuries have thinned out their blue line. Insert the Penguins, where GM Ron Hextall has a surplus of defensemen, creating an interesting dynamic between the two clubs as there’s certainly some potential we see an early season trade from the two hockey clubs.
Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Yardbarker
A Crazy and Even Crazier Blue Jays Trade Idea
The Blue Jays may need to get creative on the trade front this offseason. Here are two out-of-the-box ideas that might not be all that crazy. At the 2017 trade deadline, the Houston Astros were looking for bullpen help. They asked Toronto about Francisco Liriano, and were asked for Teoscar Hernández in return. Ordinarily, Houston might have balked. Teo was their #9 prospect, and was hitting at a .279/.369/.485 (120 wRC+) clip at AAA. But Houston already had an outfield of George Springer, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher and their #1 prospect (Baseball America’s #19 prospect in all baseball), Kyle Tucker, was nearly mlb-ready. Toronto, on the other hand, could move Teo to the major league roster right away. So Teoscar was more valuable to Toronto, at that time, than he was to Houton, and the deal (with a tweak or two) was made.
MLB・
Trade Rumors: Panthers star WR for ‘frustrated’ Patriots WR
Nearing the trade deadline, there are tons of trade talks going around the NFL. In particular, the New England Patriots may be considering trading veteran WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, understanding these both have underachieved. Kendrick Bourne’s rough start to the 2022 season. In 2021, there was no...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Flyers place winger on waivers, have more shuffling among forwards
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella expected a good bit of roster movement. With injuries and the head coach wanting to see what he has, the Flyers' lineup was not going to stick off the bat. "I think there could be some rotating people coming in and out of here...
