Bloomington, IN

bloomingtonian.com

Red Flag Warning Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Central Indiana

Central Indiana, including all of Monroe County, and Bloomington, will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The National weather service says the following:. “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Monroe County homicide victim Steven Gabbard identified through DNA

DNA has been used to identify homicide 38-year-old victim Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Gabbard’s remains were found by a turkey hunter in May 2004. The MCSO released the following Monday:. Press Release. October 17, 2022. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Three men in ski masks seen at shooting Tuesday night in Bloomington; Police investigating

Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Change machines stolen from car wash; Cash taken

The change machines have been stolen again from the Water World car wash in the 1600 block of West Third Street, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Money worth less than the value of the machines was taken. Police responded to the business around noon Monday when the owner reported...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Police arrest tip jar theft suspect after he knocked on window of police cruiser asking for money

Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly stole the tip jar at Inkwell Monday, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police responded to Inkwell coffee shop in the 100 block of North College Avenue after a ceramic tip jar worth approximately 20-dollars containing about 40-dollars in tips was stolen. A witness said a man wearing khaki clothing went into the bathroom and loitered for awhile before coming out, taking the tip jar, and leaving the business. Police looking at surveillance video from the business were able to get a still image of the suspect to try to identify him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

