Red Flag Warning Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Central Indiana
Central Indiana, including all of Monroe County, and Bloomington, will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The National weather service says the following:. “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions...
Monroe County homicide victim Steven Gabbard identified through DNA
DNA has been used to identify homicide 38-year-old victim Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Gabbard’s remains were found by a turkey hunter in May 2004. The MCSO released the following Monday:. Press Release. October 17, 2022. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office...
Three men in ski masks seen at shooting Tuesday night in Bloomington; Police investigating
Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.
Deer cause fatal crash leaving one person dead Tuesday morning on I-69 near Bloomington, Indiana
The driver of a passenger vehicle died after a collision with a semi-tractor trailer Tuesday morning on I-69 South of Bloomington, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The MCSO sent the following information to the media:. “On 10/18/2022 @ 0606 hours, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Two men arrested following Saturday morning vehicle pursuit but third gets away
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Bloomington Police Department pursued a vehicle between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two occupants of the vehicle were eventually caught, but a third person had not been found by 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fentanyl a factor in 30 of 39 fatal overdoses so far in 2022 in Monroe County, Indiana
At least 30 people in Monroe County have died from fentanyl related overdoses in 2022, according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup. A total of 39 people have died in 2022 from fatal overdoses from all types of drugs in Monroe County. “Out of the 39 overdose deaths this year,...
Change machines stolen from car wash; Cash taken
The change machines have been stolen again from the Water World car wash in the 1600 block of West Third Street, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Money worth less than the value of the machines was taken. Police responded to the business around noon Monday when the owner reported...
Police arrest tip jar theft suspect after he knocked on window of police cruiser asking for money
Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly stole the tip jar at Inkwell Monday, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police responded to Inkwell coffee shop in the 100 block of North College Avenue after a ceramic tip jar worth approximately 20-dollars containing about 40-dollars in tips was stolen. A witness said a man wearing khaki clothing went into the bathroom and loitered for awhile before coming out, taking the tip jar, and leaving the business. Police looking at surveillance video from the business were able to get a still image of the suspect to try to identify him.
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing bag of chips and candy worth 5-dollars after witness calls the cops
A 27-year-old woman was arrested after stealing a bag of chips and candy at the Circle K gas station in the 1100 block of South Walnut Street Monday after a witness saw them taking the items, according to the Bloomington Police Department. The items were worth about 5 dollars. Police...
