Michigan’s Voted Best Comfort Food is a Sweet Representation of Our State
Most of us can't get enough of that delicious comfort food this time of year. You know, the food that warms your tummy and satisfies your taste buds simultaneously. America loves that stuff, and each state seems to have a dish or two that are fan favorites. Comfortable Food took...
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Through a Michigan Corn Maze?
Does anyone remember the Stephen King movie "Children of the Corn?" This movie came out in 1984 and to this day, I will never ever walk or run into a Michigan corn maze. 1. I can't find my way out. 2. I don't like anything taller than me. (corn) 3....
Advice On Little Kids Riding In Front Seat In Michigan
As my son gets older, he likes to ask "can I ride in the front seat?". That's a great question. I wasn't clear on the answer nor the legal repercussions. He just turned 10 and I can remember wanting to ride in the front seat at his age. Truth be told, I was riding in the front seat when I was 5. Keep in mind, this was in the late 70's, one of our food groups at school lunch was lead paint chips. I loved riding in the front seat because I felt like a "grownup" and I could see the road coming at us.
Visiting an Apple Orchard in Michigan? Vacation At One With This Airbnb
Fall has arrived and we're taking part in some of our favorite autumn activities: Carving pumpkins, going on hayrides, visiting apple orchards... While there are plenty of awesome orchards throughout Michigan for a day trip, there's one up for rent on Airbnb where you and the family can stay much longer!
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Could Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home Solve Michigan’s Housing Crisis?
The future is now! What a time to be alive in a world where nearly anything and everything can be manufactured on a 3D printer. Everything from artificial limbs to meat can be 3D-printed and yes, that also includes homes. In one of the first steps to utilizing such technology...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?
Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches
It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
3 Michigan Metros Rank Among America’s Top 30 Migraine Hotspots
If you don't get migraines, chances are you know someone who does (or at least thinks they do). Turns out Michigan is home to three metropolitan areas that experts say are among America's top 30 migraine hotspots. Here's how the renowned Cleveland Clinic defines migraines:. A migraine is much more...
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat
I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?
Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
16 Things You Can Find In Most Michigan Freezers
Are you a true Michigander? Test yourself with the following list of:
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
Is It Legal For A 10-Year-Old To Get A Permanent Tattoo In Michigan?
A question I never thought I would ask myself: "Is It Legal For A 10-Year-Old To Get A Permanent Tattoo In Michigan?" But after reading about what happened with a mom and her 10-year-old son in New York, I had to find out for myself. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was staying...
[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan
1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
The Best Places For Snow Blower Tune Up In Mid Michigan
Today we are supposed to get some light snowfall. It seems pretty early in the season for snow, but it is Michigan. While my wife and I continue to house hunt, I will be living vicariously through you. I love homeownership because of the maintenance that comes with owning a home. I love to do spring cleanup, mow, trim, fall cleanup and of course, snow blowing.
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
