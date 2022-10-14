ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 WMMQ

Advice On Little Kids Riding In Front Seat In Michigan

As my son gets older, he likes to ask "can I ride in the front seat?". That's a great question. I wasn't clear on the answer nor the legal repercussions. He just turned 10 and I can remember wanting to ride in the front seat at his age. Truth be told, I was riding in the front seat when I was 5. Keep in mind, this was in the late 70's, one of our food groups at school lunch was lead paint chips. I loved riding in the front seat because I felt like a "grownup" and I could see the road coming at us.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?

Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?

Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches

It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat

I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?

Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan

1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Best Places For Snow Blower Tune Up In Mid Michigan

Today we are supposed to get some light snowfall. It seems pretty early in the season for snow, but it is Michigan. While my wife and I continue to house hunt, I will be living vicariously through you. I love homeownership because of the maintenance that comes with owning a home. I love to do spring cleanup, mow, trim, fall cleanup and of course, snow blowing.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?

Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy