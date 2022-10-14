Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but was detained.The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time.
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department confirmed there were a total of 13 victims – one fatality, three critically injured – after a vehicle… Read more "Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured"
NBC Los Angeles
Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front
Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
NBC Los Angeles
Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head
In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019, the jury continued hearing testimony from a friend of the victims, one of the last people to see them alive, and learned gruesome details from a forensic pathologist who autopsied some of the victims. Larin Garcia The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire, who's being held on $1 million The post Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer
LOS ANGELES – A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
