Sistas Returns for Season 5: Novi Brown Reacts to Sabrina's Shocking Arrest
Sabrina and Maurice have been friends and co-workers (for better or worse) since Sistas‘ first season. But cellmates? That would be a new one. The Tyler Perry drama returns for Season 5 tonight (BET, 9/8c), just two months after Sabrina and Maurice were arrested for conspiracy to commit bank robbery in the Season 4 finale — and it sounds like the twists have only just begun. “I was just as surprised as everybody else,” Novi Brown tells TVLine of the “unexpected” turn of events. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s the story? Where’s it going?!'” On the topic of how Sabrina and...
A Jazzman's Blues: A Must-See Movie for Fans of Jazz and Tyler Perry
The Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues is a must-see for fans of Tyler Perry and jazz music, and the general audience will enjoy it too. A Jazzman's Blues is a 2022 Tyler Perry movie that follows the life of a struggling jazz musician.
Tyler Perry’s “Zatima”
When I walked into the venue for the Tyler Perry viewing for Zatima, I imagined sitting in a dark theater and watching Tyler Perry’s newest offering. I was, however, pleasantly surprised. From outside, anyone attending knew exactly where to go as the beautifully arranged red carpet plastered the name “Zatima” anywhere eyes would look.
Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two
Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Get to know NeNe Leakes’ car-crazy son Brentt as he recovers from stroke
Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare. Concerned fans want to know...
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember
Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend. On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, "Copingmechanism." The second episode of...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Another rock star gets the Barbie treatment with a new Tina Turner doll from Mattel, announced today. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, part of the toy company’s Music Series,...
