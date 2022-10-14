ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Sistas Returns for Season 5: Novi Brown Reacts to Sabrina's Shocking Arrest

Sabrina and Maurice have been friends and co-workers (for better or worse) since Sistas‘ first season. But cellmates? That would be a new one. The Tyler Perry drama returns for Season 5 tonight (BET, 9/8c), just two months after Sabrina and Maurice were arrested for conspiracy to commit bank robbery in the Season 4 finale — and it sounds like the twists have only just begun. “I was just as surprised as everybody else,” Novi Brown tells TVLine of the “unexpected” turn of events. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s the story? Where’s it going?!'” On the topic of how Sabrina and...
TV SERIES
sheenmagazine.com

Tyler Perry’s “Zatima”

When I walked into the venue for the Tyler Perry viewing for Zatima, I imagined sitting in a dark theater and watching Tyler Perry’s newest offering. I was, however, pleasantly surprised. From outside, anyone attending knew exactly where to go as the beautifully arranged red carpet plastered the name “Zatima” anywhere eyes would look.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
SOCCER

