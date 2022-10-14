Read full article on original website
Related
Bolivar basketball star Kyle Pock commits to Northern Iowa
The top senior basketball prospect in southwest Missouri announced that he is off the market. Bolivar star Kyle Pock announced on Saturday that he has committed to play college basketball at Northern Iowa. ...
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
Maryville High School to buy $313,000 video scoreboard, sound system
Maryville High School Athletics received approval from the school board Monday, Oct. 17, to spend $312,788.61 on a new videoboard, scoreboard and sound system for the football stadium. Funding for the equipment will come from the high school athletic department, which raises nearly $100,000 a year from advertising at the football stadium, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead explained. Maryville Board of Education Chairman Nick Black had moved through the...
High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
Carthage Seniors Step up in Win Over Joplin with Blocked Field Goal and Touchdown
For anyone that was at the Carthage & Joplin game last night, everyone there knows how crazy that ending was. It came down to the very last play of the game with no time left on the clock. Joplin would line up for a 42-yard field goal, but Senior Wide Receiver would block the attempt […]
KTLO
Basketball season begins Monday in Arkansas
The basketball season begins Monday for schools without football in Arkansas. Two area high schools will send their teams on the road for the first day of the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. Rural Special plays a doubleheader against Mount Vernon-Enola starting with the girls at 4, Timbo’s girls will meet Pangburn’s junior varsity team at 6:30, and the Timbo boys face Pangburn’s varsity squad at 7:45.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-15)?
By Cody Thorn Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be ...
Comments / 0