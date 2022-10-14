ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Missourian

Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators

Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
COLUMBIA, MO
The Daily Times

Maryville High School to buy $313,000 video scoreboard, sound system

Maryville High School Athletics received approval from the school board Monday, Oct. 17, to spend $312,788.61 on a new videoboard, scoreboard and sound system for the football stadium. Funding for the equipment will come from the high school athletic department, which raises nearly $100,000 a year from advertising at the football stadium, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead explained. Maryville Board of Education Chairman Nick Black had moved through the...
MARYVILLE, TN
KTLO

Basketball season begins Monday in Arkansas

The basketball season begins Monday for schools without football in Arkansas. Two area high schools will send their teams on the road for the first day of the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. Rural Special plays a doubleheader against Mount Vernon-Enola starting with the girls at 4, Timbo’s girls will meet Pangburn’s junior varsity team at 6:30, and the Timbo boys face Pangburn’s varsity squad at 7:45.
ARKANSAS STATE

