ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE HOSTING HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR EVENT
Arrow Rock State Historic Site is scheduled to host a Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday, October 29. Visitors at Arrow Rock State Historic Site are invited to an evening filled with fall activities from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29. The following events will take place in the campground:
Lights for Love illuminates Stephens Lake Park in memory of loved ones
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia hosted its second Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Attendees purchased luminaries for $20, which was donated to provide hospice care for community members. Luminaries, dedicated to deceased loved ones, lined and lit the park’s walkways. Columbia Youth Choirs, Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Leme Quartet performed music for attendees. According to its website, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia raised $11,487 of its $12 thousand goal.
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County.
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
Death notices for Oct. 17, 2022
Willie Pearl Robertson, 90, formerly of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. A funeral service will follow at noon. Patricia Ann Fox, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A memorial service...
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Barbara Ann Savage, Oct. 11, 1948 – Oct. 10, 2022
Barbara Ann Savage, age 73 of Columbia, passed away on October 10, 2022 after a four year battle with cancer and treatment complications. She was surrounded by family and lifelong friends when she passed away. She was born on October 11, 1948 to John and Virginia Savage. Survivors include: Barbara’s...
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Resurfacing on East Broadway continues
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Resurfacing on East Broadway Street continues. The remaining unfinished lanes of East Broadway, which are located between Trimble Road and Brickton Road, will be resurfaced starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Once these remaining lanes of East Broadway are completed, crews will begin resurfacing Conley Road and Trimble Road between Broadway Bluffs Drive and the I-70 Connector.Crews will The post Resurfacing on East Broadway continues appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No bumpers: Senior bowler takes on 50 years at the lanes
On Monday afternoons, seniors fill nearly all of the lanes at AMF Town and Country Lanes. Voices are raised to be heard over the constant crashing of bowling balls and falling pins. The Senior Sunshine Bowling League’s winter session lasts from August until April. To ensure fairness, new teams are chosen at the end of each summer by picking names ranked by skill from four different hats. The league is made up of approximately 18 teams of four or five members. Over the years, veteran bowlers in the league get to know most of the members.
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
8th annual suicide prevention walk honors lives lost, provides resources
For six years, Missy Belshe has participated in Columbia’s suicide prevention walk. But this year was different for her.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
Week 8 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
NEW BLOOMFIELD — California, Jefferson City and Southern Boone turned in our top three plays from Week 8 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick the top play from last Friday night. Watch the nominees in the video above and head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote.
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
