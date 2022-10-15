Read full article on original website
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 4 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game four of the American League Division Series Sunday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Yankees are benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting rookie Oswaldo Cabrera in his place in Sunday's elimination game. Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole will each take the mound. The Guardians lead the ALDS 2-1 and can clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series with a win Sunday.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
Yakima Herald Republic
As memorable season ends with tough ALDS loss, Mariners are left wanting more
It was 21 years in the waiting, and then it became an eternity of frazzled nerves and broken dreams in one afternoon turned night. It was nail-biting, gut-wrenching, gloriously exciting playoff baseball at its finest — and most excruciating. It was a taste of what Seattle has been missing....
Yardbarker
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead
Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivered in the clutch once again Saturday, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the postseason. The 24-year-old stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Guardians fate resting on his shoulders. On a 1-2 count, Gonzalez poked...
MLB
You Bader believe it: Yanks' late acquisition homers again
CLEVELAND -- Harrison Bader was acquired by the Yankees for moments like this. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
MLB
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
MLB・
MLB
Hopeful in Seattle: Mariners pitching has bright future
SEATTLE -- It took 21 years for the Mariners to bring postseason baseball back to Seattle. After George Kirby left the mound to a hero's roar at the end of the seventh inning, it took what felt like another 21 years to finish. Kirby’s brilliance was long forgotten by the...
MLB
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
MLB
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
MLB
'Gut-wrenching ending' to G3 raises bullpen questions for Yanks
CLEVELAND -- The phone rang in the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning on Saturday evening as Wandy Peralta neared the end of his line, a two-run Yankees lead appearing more in jeopardy with each fatigued pitch. The voice crackled through the earpiece, identifying Clarke Schmidt as the choice to warm up. No one was more surprised than Clay Holmes.
MLB・
MLB
Astros win 18-inning marathon to reach 6th straight ALCS
SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
MLB
J-Rod sparking Mariners with competitive joy
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez has lived nearly his entire life -- 21 years of it -- with the Mariners sitting on a blank page between chapters of success. Seattle’s superstar was just nine months old when the 2001 Mariners made this franchise’s last postseason appearance, tying an MLB record with 116 wins before falling to the Yankees in the ALCS. Ichiro was a rookie and MVP. Edgar Martinez was 38. Flip phones were cool.
MLB
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
MLB
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
MLB
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
MLB
France turns wild double play ... without taking a step?
When you're watching a baseball game, especially in the postseason, you truly never know what you're going to see. You might very well see something you've never seen before, no matter how long you've been a baseball fan. During the Mariners' 1-0 loss in 18 innings in Game 3 of...
