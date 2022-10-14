ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Why Prince Philip Was Not Crowned King During Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation but Queen Consort Camilla Will Have Her Own Ceremony at King Charles’ Crowning

By Camille Heimbrod
epicstream.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Some Think Princess Diana's 'Ghost' Spoke During Queen's Funeral Broadcast

Some online commenters think they heard the ghost of Princess Diana speak during ITV News's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An anonymous social media user, @goulcher, posted a clip of the moment to Twitter, writing: "I'm obsessed with this what the hell happened?" The video has amassed over 2 million views and thousands of comments from spooked viewers. You can watch the full video here.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt

Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Queen's maid of honour died the night before Her Majesty's funeral: Lady Mary Russell, 88, who carried the monarch's train during her 1953 coronation, passes away 'peacefully at home' surrounded by family

The Queen's maid of honour died aged 88 the night before Her Majesty's state funeral last week. Lady Mary Russell, who was one of six women to carry the late monarch's train during the Westminster Abbey ceremony, passed away 'peacefully at home' surrounded by her family on September 18. An...
OBITUARIES
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
U.K.
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy