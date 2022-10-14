Why Prince Philip Was Not Crowned King During Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation but Queen Consort Camilla Will Have Her Own Ceremony at King Charles’ Crowning

Read full article on original website
Buckingham Palace may drop 'consort' from Queen Camilla's title if there's enough public support, report says
Camilla, the Queen Consort, could be set for a title change before the coronation of King Charles. According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace could drop "consort" from her royal title. The title change would only happen if there is sufficient public support, the newspaper reported.
Some Think Princess Diana's 'Ghost' Spoke During Queen's Funeral Broadcast
Some online commenters think they heard the ghost of Princess Diana speak during ITV News's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An anonymous social media user, @goulcher, posted a clip of the moment to Twitter, writing: "I'm obsessed with this what the hell happened?" The video has amassed over 2 million views and thousands of comments from spooked viewers. You can watch the full video here.
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Not Attend King Charles’s Palace Reception
On September 18, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host members of the royal family and world leaders for a reception ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. They will not, however, be hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. People reports that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially...
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Jaw-Dropping $113,000 Brooch In Her First Joint Appearance as Queen Consort
For her first joint appearance with King Charles III, the new queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore a gorgeous brooch worth a jaw-dropping $113,000.
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Queen's maid of honour died the night before Her Majesty's funeral: Lady Mary Russell, 88, who carried the monarch's train during her 1953 coronation, passes away 'peacefully at home' surrounded by family
The Queen's maid of honour died aged 88 the night before Her Majesty's state funeral last week. Lady Mary Russell, who was one of six women to carry the late monarch's train during the Westminster Abbey ceremony, passed away 'peacefully at home' surrounded by her family on September 18. An...
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
Queen Elizabeth Predicted ‘She Wouldn’t Be Long’ Joining Prince Philip in Death, Says Royal Correspondent
Queen Elizabeth predicted that it would not be long before she joined her husband, Prince Philip, in death says a royal correspondent.
See Queen Elizabeth at Father's 1952 Funeral Side-by-Side with King Charles at His Mom's Service
As King Charles III stood to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral, many of the traditions and symbols of the service were the same as when Elizabeth buried her own father 70 years ago. Following King George VI's death on February 6, 1952, the Queen, then 25,...
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles
Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
