FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lakercountry.com
Laker Band tops in Class 1A at BOA Super Regionals in St. Louis
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Marching Band had a great run in the Bands of America St. Louis Super Regionals at The Dome at the America’s Center as they were the first place in Class 1A over the weekend. The Laker band, under the direction of Curtis...
gwsports.com
Men’s Soccer Drops Tight Match to Saint Louis, 1-0
ST. LOUIS - GW men's soccer (6-6-2, 2-4) fell, 1-0, on Saturday night against Saint Louis (8-4-1, 4-1-1). The match was scoreless most of the way through, but the Billikens broke the tie in the 69th minute off a set piece from Mads Stristrup Petersen, which was the match's only goal.
muddyriversports.com
‘Biggest win since I’ve been here’: QU football team rallies on coach’s birthday to end drought against McKendree
LEBANON, Ill. — Gary Bass had a simple wish for his 39th birthday. “All I wanted was a victory,” the Quincy University football coach said. First, he had to endure some stress-filled moments before blowing out the candles in historic fashion. Trailing by as many as 21 points...
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965
Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KSDK
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
Students at St. Louis Community College were suited for business attire for free. They will have a career fair next week.
It's Already Time To Freeze Your Ass Off, St. Louis
Expect frigid temperatures the next couple days, but they won't stay low for long
edglentoday.com
5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project
BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
St. Louis American
More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
St. Louis American
Nicole Williams to lead SLPS as interim superintendent
Nicole Williams is changing jobs, but her new office is not far from her previous one. Williams, SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams’ chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Adams is retiring in Dec. 31, 2022. “Dr. Williams’ impressive career in education spans three decades....
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
theprioryrecord.com
St. Louis, home of The Exorcist
That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
Reparations is often something people hear about in an international setting — such as ongoing reparations that are paid to Holocaust survivors or reparations South Africa paid to apartheid victims. This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for...
Central West End restaurant broken into overnight
A Central West End restaurant was broken into overnight.
timesnewspapers.com
Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services
Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident
ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
