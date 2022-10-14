Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
247Sports
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason poll was released on Monday, with No. 1 North Carolina topping the list. Gonzaga is No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. Baylor and Kansas are...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley’s dump kill for the match’s final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball to play exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball added another matchup to its schedule ahead of its opening game against Southern Indiana. The Tigers play an exhibition game against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
247Sports
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
Columbia Missourian
Turnovers and mistakes hurt MU rugby as Jayhawks top Tigers
As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12. The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Columbia Missourian
Auburn spoils potential Missouri victory with big comeback
After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) on Saturday in the first of a two-match series. As a look of...
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation
Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
Columbia Missourian
Assessing storylines from the first half of Missouri’s 2022 season
Just like that, Missouri football is through the first half of its 2022 schedule. The Tigers sit at 2-4 (0-3 Southeastern Conference) heading into their bye, with a Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on the docket this upcoming Saturday. Missouri’s past three losses are by a combined margin of 14 points,...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive sweeps in home opener
Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition. The women’s team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5, while the men’s side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Oct. 29 for their next meet, versus Indiana.
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
underdogdynasty.com
Big Second Half Propels Western Kentucky to Rivalry Win at MTSU
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers won the 600th game in program history on Saturday when they beat rival Middle Tennessee in the rivalry affectionately known as “100 Miles of Hate.” The Tops have now won that matchup seven of the last eight times. History aside, the Hilltoppers have improved...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
Columbia Missourian
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
Comments / 0