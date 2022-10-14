Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
247Sports
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason poll was released on Monday, with No. 1 North Carolina topping the list. Gonzaga is No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. Baylor and Kansas are...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley’s dump kill for the match’s final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?
Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
247Sports
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
atozsports.com
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o has a rematch with the Vols in mind
One of the big storylines going into the Tennessee Vols‘ showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide was the return of linebacker Henry To’o To’o to Neyland Stadium. To’o To’o spent two years at Tennessee before transferring to Alabama following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols are in a position they haven’t been in for over 20 years
The Tennessee Vols are in a position they haven’t been in for nearly 20 years. Tennessee is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. That’s their highest ranking since 2005 when they opened the season as the No. 3 team in the nation. The 2005...
Columbia Missourian
Turnovers and mistakes hurt MU rugby as Jayhawks top Tigers
As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12. The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
Auburn spoils potential Missouri victory with big comeback
After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) on Saturday in the first of a two-match series. As a look of...
Columbia Missourian
Assessing storylines from the first half of Missouri’s 2022 season
Just like that, Missouri football is through the first half of its 2022 schedule. The Tigers sit at 2-4 (0-3 Southeastern Conference) heading into their bye, with a Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on the docket this upcoming Saturday. Missouri’s past three losses are by a combined margin of 14 points,...
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive sweeps in home opener
Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition. The women’s team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5, while the men’s side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Oct. 29 for their next meet, versus Indiana.
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama
Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Catching up with Missouri football targets
Missouri's bye week fell this weekend. And while it offers a reset to a program dwindling in close-loss limbo, it also offers time for the staff to focus on looking at an improved future. Coach Eli Drinkwitz noted on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference, the Friday of the bye week...
Columbia Missourian
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
Nashville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Columbia Missourian
No bumpers: Senior bowler takes on 50 years at the lanes
On Monday afternoons, seniors fill nearly all of the lanes at AMF Town and Country Lanes. Voices are raised to be heard over the constant crashing of bowling balls and falling pins. The Senior Sunshine Bowling League’s winter session lasts from August until April. To ensure fairness, new teams are chosen at the end of each summer by picking names ranked by skill from four different hats. The league is made up of approximately 18 teams of four or five members. Over the years, veteran bowlers in the league get to know most of the members.
