Community leader Eileen Wang: A strong voice for Arcadia City Council

Eileen Wang. | Photo courtesy of Eileen4Arcadia

Hello my fellow Arcadians,

I am Eileen Wang, a longtime Arcadia resident, community leader and educator, and I’m running for Arcadia’s City Council District 3 to bring a stronger voice to the public concerns I’ve seen and heard over my 17 years of community service.

I have been deeply involved as a leader in various city and service groups, including: the Arcadia Rotary Club, the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce, Arcadia Lions Club, Arcadia Association of Realtors and the Arcadia High School Chinese Parents Booster Club.

I have also worked with local police and fire agencies, and organized cultural events such as “U.S. Heroes Music and Art Festival” for the last two years. Working with the city’s public safety agencies has given me insight into the concerns and problems they face as well.

My passion is education. I have been the owner of Tutorial Services in Arcadia the last 14 years. Education is so important for individuals and the community. I’m a mother of two, a college student and Arcadia High student. I am also a member of the National College Admission & Counseling Association.

I have experience in community service and that’s where it starts. From the ground roots we can help make change. We need to involve more citizens.

I will bring a strong voice to the City Council on community issues, and bring more financial responsibility and transparency to the city budget.

I would like to ask for support on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11. If you would like to speak to me please call (626) 949-5905.For more information visit eileen4arcadia.com.